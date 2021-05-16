 Skip to content
The Moon?
33
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a streetlight
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Skywatching
Youtube 2BD-ba-aXQo
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a loon
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll see it better when it gets closer in range
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ghost aliens.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: It's a streetlight


ufo
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moon's in its first quarter this week, so some other dot in the sky.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Moon's in its first quarter this week, so some other dot in the sky.


What's the score?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Harry Wagstaff: It's a streetlight

ufo


No, UFO.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OooooooOOOOOoooo WHEEEEEEEeeeEEEE OHHHH OOOOOO
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one sure way to be certain it's the moon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ocelot: Mouser: Moon's in its first quarter this week, so some other dot in the sky.

What's the score?


Well, right now, the sun is up.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2BD-ba-a​XQo]


YAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSS
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2BD-ba-a​XQo]


so who turned ya on to Local58?

/fellow addict
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we're boned
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a full moon watching over the green oceans of North Carolina... or a searchlight from a helicopter flying low over an ECU game... either one.

/PIRATE COUNTRY Y'ALL!
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Hyjamon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2BD-ba-a​XQo]

YAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSS


There's never a bad time for some analog horror.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Hyjamon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2BD-ba-a​XQo]

so who turned ya on to Local58?

/fellow addict


How YOU doin'?

/me too
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wifi for balloon boy, huh?
 
emonk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Farking Moon.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mouser: Moon's in its first quarter this week, so some other dot in the sky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's Rover from the TV series The Prisoner.

/ Ya'll not going to get this I know.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Big light in sky scare minorities in the east.....
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"IT'S NOT A MOON" - A Bad Lip Reading of Star Wars
Youtube eT4shwU4Yc4
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some people described it as a "white dot," moving south and west of Greenville.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's Uranus
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: What a loon


This about rapsit up...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Hyjamon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2BD-ba-a​XQo]

so who turned ya on to Local58?

/fellow addict


If you like local 58, you might also enjoy Gemini home entertainment.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK​g​H3wc9NbYBwQJzaf1QQdL4q3z6i3Ct2
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: That's Rover from the TV series The Prisoner.

/ Ya'll not going to get this I know.


For the youngsters: that's Rover from the Simpsons parody of the TV series The Prisoner.
 
