(Guardian)   Big pharma executives were concerned about people being negatively affected by their products. Just kidding, they called them Pillbillies   (theguardian.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All heroin dealers look down on their customers.  They enjoy making them crawl through a sewer for their fix.  They're the worst sort of drug dealers.  The Sackler family is no exception.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I RTFA.  Amerisource Bergen.  You never met a bunch of arrogant pricks that didn't earn their money.  They sucked it out of the American public like the parasites that they are.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He claimed the emails were simply a means of expressing frustration as the company worked to prevent opioids falling into the wrong hands

And perjury STILL isn't a crime.
 
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is yet another good argument for not allowing the family to hide behind a bankruptcy court, when they are not bankrupt.

Go after their personal fortunes.

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you watch HBO's 2-part documentary on the opioid crisis and the Sackler family's role in it, you too will come to understand what it's like to want to grab an assault rifle and start mowing people down -- in this case, pharmaceutical executives.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He claimed the emails were simply a means of expressing frustration as the company worked to prevent opioids falling into the wrong hands

And perjury STILL isn't a crime.


Just like when I called my ex-wife an entitled fat lazy sloth. I was just upset and frustrated there were only 24 hours a day in which I could love her.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kids are mixing Oxy with steroids. The call it Getting High with the Hulk.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where are all the "personal responsibility" anti-Drug War Libertarians on Fark on this? The Slacker family just gave people what they wanted.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope they all die of cancer and alzheimer's . And i say that knowing exactly what those diseases do to a person.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Where are all the "personal responsibility" anti-Drug War Libertarians on Fark on this? The Slacker family just gave people what they wanted.


I have to agree. It's not like fast food giants don't do and say horrible things, too. And they try to addict you as a kid. So so that nostalgia keeps you eating until the day you die of the product. Same with booze and cigarettes
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Where are all the "personal responsibility" anti-Drug War Libertarians on Fark on this? The Slacker family just gave people what they wanted.


They could treat the Slackers like they treat a black kid in the inner city selling weed.

I find it interesting that some of the Oxy addicts don't fit the mold. They have a genuine injury, get prescribed pills, get prescribed pills again, again... At some point somebody says to them, "You know, Earl can set you up with heroin at a fraction of the price, you don't have to pay for a doctor, lab work, drive into town..."
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BullBearMS: This is yet another good argument for not allowing the family to hide behind a bankruptcy court, when they are not bankrupt.

Go after their personal fortunes.

In exchange for what amounts to a legal firewall for the Sacklers and their remaining empire, members of the family have offered to forfeit control of their bankrupt drug company and pay $4.2 billion from their private fortunes.

Judge Robert Drain, who is presiding over the case in White Plains, N.Y., has suggested that such a deal may be desirable and achievable along these broad lines.

Late last week, 24 state attorneys general as well as the attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed a new brief describing the proposed settlement as "unprecedented," "unjust" and "unconfirmable as a matter of law."

"The bankruptcy system should not be allowed to shield non-bankrupt billionaires," said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in an interview with NPR.

"It would set a terrible precedent. If the Sacklers are allowed to use bankruptcy to escape the consequences of their actions, it would be a roadmap for other powerful bad actors."



EXACTLY THIS. They profited from the addiction and deaths of half a million people. (And thats just the USA!). Their billions could go far in helping to reverse this horrible trend.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The fun part is that none of these human shiat stains will spend a day in prison.
 
