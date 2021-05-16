 Skip to content
(The Hill)   What's the one thing that health experts, labor groups and business leaders can all agree on? The new CDC mask rules are a failure   (thehill.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This:
TFA:
There is no way to tell who is vaccinated and who is not without asking for proof. The federal government has ruled out any sort of national "passport," instead leaving it up to individual businesses.

we're going to add something to our customer waiver about COVID, and we're all vaccinated except the kid. So I'm not opening until he gets shots, or we change up our living situation. No way I'm trusting anyone about this - too many Republicans who want us sick or dead because that's all that turns them on.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the situation is messed up, mostly because Republicans have so poisoned the well that way too many people aren't getting vaccines, what the CDC basically is saying is that of you are vaccinated you aren't at significant risk from Covid.

The vaccines are highly effective, and even those who aren't fully protected are protected from hospitalization. Children, the one large group who aren't eligible for vaccinations yet, are about as at-risk from Covid as they from other diseases like flu.

If you're immune compromised, you're screwed until case rates drop, and should be yelling angrily at all the jerks not getting vaccinated when they can. But if you are vaccinated, you can pretty much go back to normal.

The other thing the CDC is hoping for is that people who think "what's the point of getting vaccinated if I still can't do X?" will now go out and get vaccinated. We've vaccinated everyone who was eagerly waiting, now we need to work on the hesitant and the resisting.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A family we know hosted a "senior prom party" this weekend and invited pretty much any kid that had gone to school with their daughter (her high school cancelled prom again this year). The last time our daughter was in a class with her was fourth grade.

One requisite for admission was either a vaccination card or a negative COVID test in the previous three days. We approved.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's simple. The rich need to feel sexual pleasure from forcing the poor to work and die making them money. How else do you explain this shiatshow of CDC rules combined with states left and right cutting unemployment and the avalanche of stories of restaurants biatching about how they can't get anyone to work for their shiat pay and work environment?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There isn't a "well, duh" big enough or sarcastic enough for this "revelation."

It isn't over yet. Stay home, if you can. If you can't, wear a mask and practice social distancing, even if you're fully vaccinated. Yes, if you're fully vaccinated, it's incredibly difficult to catch COVID-19, and if you do, you probably won't suffer or die from it. Wear a mask anyway.

The assholes who choose to remain unvaccinated are a threat. That's the only way to see them; they're quite happy to contract & spread COVID-19. You can't tell the difference between the fully vaccinated & the belligerently unvaccinated, so it's simply easier to regard anyone without a mask as a potential COVID-19 carrier - if they're the former, you're not losing anything, but if they're the latter, you're helping to reduce the harm those assholes continue to cause.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't require making, I won't be giving your any money.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: It's simple. The rich need to feel sexual pleasure from forcing the poor to work and die making them money. How else do you explain this shiatshow of CDC rules combined with states left and right cutting unemployment and the avalanche of stories of restaurants biatching about how they can't get anyone to work for their shiat pay and work environment?


Bingo.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New mask guidance puts onus on businesses

You can see how this changes things--Now the onus will be on businesses whereas before, with the unenforced non-existent nationwide mask mandate, we relied on businesses to develop and enforce mask mandates.

All different now.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: If you don't require making, I won't be giving your any money.


This! Require making and gimme your money!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing complicated here - just keep wearing your mask, regardless of what anybody says. It's a piece of cloth on your face, you colossal sissy.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: The vaccines are highly effective, and even those who aren't fully protected are protected from hospitalization. Children, the one large group who aren't eligible for vaccinations yet, are about as at-risk from Covid as they from other diseases like flu.


Yeah, but: The unvaccinated will walk around unmasked and spread the disease. The more it spreads, the more it mutates. Some of the mutations are already worrisome in that the vaccine might not work against them. Scientists are still studying this. Worse case scenario is that a mutation that the vaccine doesn't protect against AND that is much more easily transmitted will turn up. Stopping the spread is the only way to beat this thing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: backhand.slap.of.reason: If you don't require making, I won't be giving your any money.

This! Require making and gimme your money!


Wait - isn't against the law to make your own money?
I tried, and the 7/11 wouldn't take it.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do people want the CDC to do? Ignore science for political policy reasons? That's why we hated the last admin...

If you are vaccinated you have nothing to worry about from COVID. This is scientific fact.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would have to carry papers confirming your vaccination or wear a badge like maybe with a star on it. This all sounds very familiar.

What's the big deal with wearing a farking mask?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: New mask guidance puts onus on businesses

You can see how this changes things--Now the onus will be on businesses whereas before, with the unenforced non-existent nationwide mask mandate, we relied on businesses to develop and enforce mask mandates.

All different now.


What, exactly, is an "onus''?
Can you buy them on Ebay?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: You would have to carry papers confirming your vaccination or wear a badge like maybe with a star on it. This all sounds very familiar.

What's the big deal with wearing a farking mask?


Oppositional Defiant Disorder makes even the simplest things complicated.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Twitter:

"You will never convince me that the CDC suddenly relaxing its mask recommendations and putting 'mission accomplished' messages everywhere doesn't have anything to do with corporations wanting their starvation wage employees back."
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated and 70% of adults in my county are vaccinated. I'm not going to wear a mask if stores and the county health department agree it's not required. You guys go ahead, it's your call, but I'm not putting anyone at risk by not masking at this point, including myself.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you won't wear a mask, I'm using my disinfectant.  Unfortunately, I keep getting it mixed up with my mace.

Oops.

My bad.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: This:
TFA:
There is no way to tell who is vaccinated and who is not without asking for proof. The federal government has ruled out any sort of national "passport," instead leaving it up to individual businesses.

we're going to add something to our customer waiver about COVID, and we're all vaccinated except the kid. So I'm not opening until he gets shots, or we change up our living situation. No way I'm trusting anyone about this - too many Republicans who want us sick or dead because that's all that turns them on.


And how do the Democrats, including Biden, not also want us dead with this mask thing?

This entire country is nothing but a massive cluster-f*ck on every f*cking level.
 
fargin a
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CDC is apparently a joke. They also no longer recommend condoms.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Schools used to require proof of immunization for the kids before they were allowed to attend.  Why would this be any different?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: From Twitter:

"You will never convince me that the CDC suddenly relaxing its mask recommendations and putting 'mission accomplished' messages everywhere doesn't have anything to do with corporations wanting their starvation wage employees back."


People on twitter are idiots.  You will never convince me otherwise.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: Nothing complicated here - just keep wearing your mask, regardless of what anybody says. It's a piece of cloth on your face, you colossal sissy.


B-b-but security theater!  And the vaccinated are impervious, so should have nothing to fear!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: What do people want the CDC to do? Ignore science for political policy reasons? That's why we hated the last admin...

If you are vaccinated you have nothing to worry about from COVID. This is scientific fact.


That's the problem.  A lot of people think that the CDC makes the rules.  They don't.  They just put out guidelines based on what they've learned.  They're saying, "If you're vaccinated you can safely do X,Y, and Z".  They don't have the resources or mechanisms in place to set or enforce policy.  That's simply not their roll.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just keep watching the "Daily New Cases" graph.
The first week of June will be interesting.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: From Twitter:

"You will never convince me that the CDC suddenly relaxing its mask recommendations and putting 'mission accomplished' messages everywhere doesn't have anything to do with corporations wanting their starvation wage employees back."


Thing is those corporations were already requiring those workers to come back. Hell, a lot of them never allowed them to leave/WFH in the first place.

Now, those states that are completely cutting off unemployment benefits, that is *definitely* about getting those workers back.

It's amazing how quickly low-wage work around the country went from "lazy plebeians" to "Hard-Working Essential Workers Holding Up America" and back to "lazy plebeians", when really it has always been that second thing. I was hoping that more people would come to realize during the pandemic - and have it stick - that the country actually only functions BECAUSE of all of these largely hidden workers that we all interact with (or are one of) every day. But instead the moment things started to ease the Capitalist Machine went back to being happy to grind them into paste.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Got my second Pfizer shot on Friday, kicked my ass all of yesterday.  Couldn't move off the couch but feeling better today.  I'm still gonna mask it up anytime I go out.

The main stores I shop at still have a mask required sign on their doors.  Home Depot, Hy-Vee, Target, Copps, etc.  Some may change going forward but I'm still going to do my part to keep folks safe...
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think a good rule of thumb going forward is if you feel like you're coming down with something and you must venture out, wear a mask if you still have them lying around.  It was nice not getting a cold followed by an endless cough this year.   That and reduced rush hour traffic should be the lasting legacies of this nonsense.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: I'm vaccinated and 70% of adults in my county are vaccinated. I'm not going to wear a mask if stores and the county health department agree it's not required. You guys go ahead, it's your call, but I'm not putting anyone at risk by not masking at this point, including myself.


Not at all correct. Nope.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Once 70% of people of all ages in all countries are fully vaccinated we can be done with masks. Until then, we're still in a pandemic unless we cut off all travel (including the movement of goods) between nations.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Schools used to require proof of immunization for the kids before they were allowed to attend.  Why would this be any different?


The vaccines only have emergency use authorization. That is why it is still an option for military. When there is a full authorization the military won't have a choice and then it can battery of required vaccinations for schools and some work places.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: dukeblue219: What do people want the CDC to do? Ignore science for political policy reasons? That's why we hated the last admin...

If you are vaccinated you have nothing to worry about from COVID. This is scientific fact.

That's the problem.  A lot of people think that the CDC makes the rules.  They don't.  They just put out guidelines based on what they've learned.  They're saying, "If you're vaccinated you can safely do X,Y, and Z".  They don't have the resources or mechanisms in place to set or enforce policy.  That's simply not their roll.


Exactly.
Too many people, upset about inconsistencies, with the CDC policies ignore that government and business concerns argue with them and watered down but ultimately gets told and mandated to the general public.

I'm sure giving complete power the CDC would have shut down public transportation buses and flights.
Amongst other things that people would have really cried about.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People around here (Gainesville, FL) don't seem to care what the CDC says in this case. I drove through several shopping centers and went to Publix yesterday. ~95% of the people I saw were still wearing masks, even in the parking lots. Roughly the same as it's been for the last year.

Wife and I hit maximum possible vaccinated immunity Tuesday and we're going out to do some fun, non-grocery shopping for the first time since March this afternoon. We'll be wearing masks too, because why not? It's still no bother to do so.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bought a ticket to a movie for today. I bought it on Friday, when I was feeling somewhat optimistic. Now, sitting here on Sunday morning, I don't think I'm going to that movie. The theater can keep the money.

Less than half my county is vaccinated. The vaccine is 95% effective, which isn't 100%. If half the population are idiots still spreading the virus among each other, I think I'm going to continue exercising caution.

Ending the mask rule was an insanely stupid thing to do.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll hold onto the masks probably a few weeks past once I'm fully vaccinated (second shot was three days ago!) and see how many local cases there are, but I'm ready to be done with them. Still expecting a new variant to send us back by the end of the year.
 
ocelot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Give it up people.COVID is over,move on. I know some of you are devastated at this loss.Get over it.We have bigger things to worry about.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A republican friend with multiple comorbidities who is vaccinated because he is an essential worker said he strongly objects to a vaccine passport, government or private. He defends the right of people to hide their vaccine status during the recovery from a worldwide pandemic. That's how bad the Republican party and Fox News has brainwashed their followers.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just got my first shot yesterday because I was in a research study for the last few months and found out I got the placebo so I'm behind. But I have cool Star Wars and Whiskey a Go-Go, Hollywood masks so I don't give a shiat about having to wear them.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Wife and I hit maximum possible vaccinated immunity Tuesday and we're going out to do some fun, non-grocery shopping for the first time since March this afternoon.


March 2020, I mean. My sense of time is so farked up these days.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: bluejeansonfire: From Twitter:

"You will never convince me that the CDC suddenly relaxing its mask recommendations and putting 'mission accomplished' messages everywhere doesn't have anything to do with corporations wanting their starvation wage employees back."

Thing is those corporations were already requiring those workers to come back. Hell, a lot of them never allowed them to leave/WFH in the first place.

Now, those states that are completely cutting off unemployment benefits, that is *definitely* about getting those workers back.

It's amazing how quickly low-wage work around the country went from "lazy plebeians" to "Hard-Working Essential Workers Holding Up America" and back to "lazy plebeians", when really it has always been that second thing. I was hoping that more people would come to realize during the pandemic - and have it stick - that the country actually only functions BECAUSE of all of these largely hidden workers that we all interact with (or are one of) every day. But instead the moment things started to ease the Capitalist Machine went back to being happy to grind them into paste.


The thing is why are we okay with those workers being disease victors?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: cman: backhand.slap.of.reason: If you don't require making, I won't be giving your any money.

This! Require making and gimme your money!

Wait - isn't against the law to make your own money?
I tried, and the 7/11 wouldn't take it.


This is in such poor taste.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ocelot: Give it up people.COVID is over,move on. I know some of you are devastated at this loss.Get over it.We have bigger things to worry about.


Yeah, like the Radical Left Antifa Liberal Democrats and their Socialist Agenda!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: Once 70% of people of all ages in all countries are fully vaccinated we can be done with masks. Until then, we're still in a pandemic unless we cut off all travel (including the movement of goods) between nations.


Well that's never happening and corporations are biatching out governments about that reality.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: SecondaryControl: New mask guidance puts onus on businesses

You can see how this changes things--Now the onus will be on businesses whereas before, with the unenforced non-existent nationwide mask mandate, we relied on businesses to develop and enforce mask mandates.

All different now.

What, exactly, is an "onus''?
Can you buy them on Ebay?


No, ebay won't let you sell stuff like that anymore.  There was a link yesterday about it.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I bought a ticket to a movie for today


My God, why? I'm not concerned about your health but what movies are even out now? My local theater has always been open and besides Godzilla vs Kong, they all look like they would normally go straight to Betamax.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Got my second Pfizer shot on Friday, kicked my ass all of yesterday.  Couldn't move off the couch but feeling better today.  I'm still gonna mask it up anytime I go out.

The main stores I shop at still have a mask required sign on their doors.  Home Depot, Hy-Vee, Target, Copps, etc.  Some may change going forward but I'm still going to do my part to keep folks safe...


I'm thinking about going in for a third.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My employer relaxed the mask requirement for vaccinated workers. I'll take it.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: I was hoping that more people would come to realize during the pandemic - and have it stick - that the country actually only functions BECAUSE of all of these largely hidden workers that we all interact with (or are one of) every day. But instead the moment things started to ease the Capitalist Machine went back to being happy to grind them into paste.


Like lug nuts...critical but cheap and interchangeable.
 
