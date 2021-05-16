 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Day)   God as my witness, I didn't know whales could fly   (theday.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, Narwhal, Wildlife, Cook Inlet, young beluga whale, Whale, Monodontidae, Wildness, Pour la suite du monde  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2021 at 7:30 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They have to encounter an Infinite Improbability Drive first
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the petunias?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They made it to the moon
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: They have to encounter an Infinite Improbability Drive first


"That's not flying!  That's falling with style!"
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at Sea World:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How else did your mom get from London to Las Vegas so as take her seat in the world series of poker?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
motherfarking adorable
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Winterlight: But what about the petunias?


Oh no. Not again.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
webranking.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where they from Scotland?
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All that trauma of transport and captivity and they won't be allowed to screw?! They separate them with ovulation. I understand the problem with too many whales in a finite tank, but can't they give them some sort of birth control?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jimjays: All that trauma of transport and captivity and they won't be allowed to screw?! They separate them with ovulation. I understand the problem with too many whales in a finite tank, but can't they give them some sort of birth control?


You gonna swim in there and put the condom on it?  ...and then remove it afterwards?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.