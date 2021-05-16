 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KHOU Houston) Boobies Heedless enthusiasts found in topless cars   (khou.com) divider line
19
    More: Boobies, Galveston County arrest records, Misdemeanor, misdemeanor charges, Crime, public intoxication, people, Arrest, minors  
•       •       •

1966 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boliver was where we would party when I was at A&M Galveston.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 425x296]


It's like a Sputnik!
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly 90 people were arrested on Bolivar Peninsula during the first night of Go Topless Jeep Weekend

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
misdemeanor charges like public intoxication and minors in possession of alcohol.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a tough job. They deserve a drink
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well played, Subby!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: Nearly 90 people were arrested on Bolivar Peninsula during the first night of Go Topless Jeep Weekend

[Fark user image image 233x302]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decaffeinated?
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Thread Is Worthless Without pics of jeeps with their tops down.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chromium_One: This Thread Is Worthless Without pics of jeeps with their tops down.


I see more chevys than jeeps in the pic from the article. I think the yellow jeep might have it's top off.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, minor in possession, who farking cares
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: Chromium_One: This Thread Is Worthless Without pics of jeeps with their tops down.

I see more chevys than jeeps in the pic from the article. I think the yellow jeep might have it's top off.


Minors in possession?  I see a minor possession error right there.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: misdemeanor charges like public intoxication and minors in possession of alcohol.

[Fark user image 850x591]

It's a tough job. They deserve a drink


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeep weekend! yaaay
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least 63 people were arrested in 2020 and more than 100 arrests were made in 2019.
Two people were shot during the event last year

Whereas if they'd stayed in Third Ward they'd have had a ten times greater chance of getting arrested or shot.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, hey, baby
You got to watch the street, keep your feet
And be on guard
Make it pay baby
It's only time on the Bolivar
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Nearly 90 people were arrested on Bolivar Peninsula during the first night of Go Topless Jeep Weekend

[Fark user image 233x302] [View Full Size image _x_]


Shione Cooper for the curious.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought this said "Headless". I need new glasses.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.