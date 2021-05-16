 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Cop math: more incredible when you add time to the equation
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kill every Canadian in three weeks? One small bottle of benzene could do the same in six months, so? If I drive fast enough, I can do the same with my Audi, so? That is a completely meaningless observation.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
3 weeks is a long time dying.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does this explain Canadian niceness? They're all stoned!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jimjays: Does this explain Canadian niceness? They're all stoned!


Not all Canadians are nice. Some will kick your ass.

Letterkenny - Natives and Hicks vs The Hard Right
Youtube JObnr5e0TIg

\only if you deserve an ass-kicking, of course
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Kill every Canadian in three weeks? One small bottle of benzene could do the same in six months, so? If I drive fast enough, I can do the same with my Audi, so? That is a completely meaningless observation.


Look, who cares if it's meaningless or not?! It's scary! It keeps the average dumbass in awe of the "dangers" out there and ready to trust the Cops and the "system" to put a stop to it!

Can't have people thinking critically and realizing that it's bullshiat, smoke, mirrors, and theater for the masses, no sir.
 
