(PBS)   Damon Weaver, journalism legend, homeboy of two presidents, passes away at 23   (pbs.org) divider line
7
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naturally
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Uh, this is real sad, but what makes it even sadder is the mystery of why this 23 yo kid died?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Natural causes at 23? I'm guessing cancer of some sort?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GLEE "Only The Good Die Young" (Full Performance)| From "Grilled Cheesus"
Youtube OV1C0VPEmg8
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just 23? Fark. Meanwhile, evil old shiats like McConnell continue on.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Just 23? Fark. Meanwhile, evil old shiats like McConnell continue on.


Hate is a natural preservative.
 
