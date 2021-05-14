 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Father of the Florida Lottery dies at ... 1 ... 0 ... 0   (news4jax.com) divider line
indylaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of the greater scams foisted upon the citizens of the state. Sell the lottery as extra money for state education, and then when it passes, reallocate previous state education budgets for other uses.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good dude based on the write up.

However, being Florida and all, I wonder how many bankruptcies, suicides, and homicides he contributed to because of the 'stupid' tax.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

