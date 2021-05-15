 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Latest Navy UFO video brings weirdness to a new out of this world level
    Weird, Unidentified flying object, United States Navy, Destroyer, spherical object, Ship, Pentagon spokesperson, USS Omaha, US Navy ship  
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The clip was taken with a cell phone inside the ship's Combat Information Center, a classified location on the vessel where phones are not allowed, a Navy source told The Post."

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaay.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm bemusedly recollecting the tinfoil hat contingent speaking very specifically in the earliest online days about UFOs that reside in underwater bases, fly soundlessly from air to water and back faster than anything we had, and could shoot straight up and out of sight in moments.

Back then, I'd lumped them in with the lunatic shadow people/Art Bell crowd.

Now I wanna meet a shadow person
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what that is but I'm not gonna assume it's aliens.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were really curious they would have shot it down and scooped it up.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money is on state sponsored drones of some sort. Almost certainly China or Russia.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I sadly came to the realization the other day that I know I'm actually a rational adult now because I've gone from believing in UFOs as a "child" to being almost certain it's simply humans nowadays. I've seen what these farkers develop and do to other humans, as well as what we imagine / delude ourselves with.

Don't get me wrong; I'm 100% certain life does, has, or will exist elsewhere, but having been a keen naturalist, I'm fairly certain an interstellar species would be careful as all fark to never even let us know of their existence until we were exactly on their social and technological level.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a farking Samsquanch Ricky!  God I hate them bastards!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's not a UFO. That's a chupacabra.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Artefact.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man I miss Art Bell. He could have had fun with that one. The callers would have been great about 3am, all truckers sharing their UFO stories.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

STFU_SNAFU_: Man I miss Art Bell. He could have had fun with that one. The callers would have been great about 3am, all truckers sharing their UFO stories.


Tangentially related, but there's been an condo sitting vacant in my building for the last five years because somebody died in it and they weren't found for days. Anyway, just the other day, I saw somebody renovating the unit, intent on flipping it. He knew about the dead guy, so I decided to fark with him a little and said to him "did anybody tell you about the ghost?"

He gave me a quizzical amused look and said "no, what?"

So I continued. "Yeah, everybody thinks it's coming from this unit. Like, it only seems to appear in the units adjacent to it. It's mostly harmless, but shiat's weird man. Like, one night I woke up at 3:00 am and just saw like, this black shape in my kitchen? It just like, sank into the floor the moment I saw it. Scared the farking hell out of me. You should ask the other neighbors about it."

Dude seemed genuinely invested. Now I just wait for the ghost stories to pour in~
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
South Park - Collision Course For Earth
Youtube BivJulZofLU
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Znuh: "The clip was taken with a cell phone inside the ship's Combat Information Center, a classified location on the vessel where phones are not allowed, a Navy source told The Post."

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaay.


Yup, someone just pulled out their cellphone and started taking a video inside a CIC and wasn't immediately shot. Very plausible
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A black dot on the instrument display panel few people have the slightest farking clue about and people think it's godamn aliens. No matter how you calibrate the IQ scale somehow it always seems like the average is below 60. I call it the totaldumbfark paradox.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am smart enough to know all humans have biases. Even trained military ones.

Neil deGrasse Tyson almost 15 years ago put this out in the world and it still holds true:

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Aliens & UFOs explained by astrophysicist
Youtube 69qYusZyLrs
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I don't know what that is but I'm not gonna assume it's aliens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There HAVE been a lot of weird aircraft sightings lately. People keep seeing a guy wearing a jetpack around LAX after all (although that's probably a hilariously dressed up drone). But there are serious people who think we're being spied on using technology we can't easily identify. That doesn't mean it's aliens.
 
sweetfark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It constantly surprises me that everyone has SUCH a difficult time believing that our planet could/would be visited by alien lifeforms. Such bravado to believe we are the ONLY sentient lifeform in the Universe and that even if there are other lifeforms, that they would be far more advanced than us with the ability to traverse great distances and visit other planets.
 
