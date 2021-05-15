 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Torn from the headlines of 1870....er, I mean 2021: Montana man receives prison sentence for cattle rustling   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Fraud, Joshua James Chappa, Cattle, Willers Mitten Brand, Cattle raiding, ranch manager, Bozeman man, Billings Livestock Commission  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In 1870, he would have visited the hangman.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
See also "Rancho Deluxe" starring Jeff Bridges, Sam Waterston, Slim PIckens
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

little big man: In 1870, he would have visited the hangman.


Too bad that God offal (schit)Trumper didn't.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

little big man: In 1870, he would have visited the hangman.


Unless the hangman were booked solid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that guy is an asshole but at least he didn't drive a box truck into the pasture with some buddies, a sledge hammer and a few chainsaws.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have taken over federal park lands. You don't get any jail time or any sort of consequences for doing that. Even if you point guns at federal agents.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if he had stampeded cattle.....Through the Vatican...
 
crinz83
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i blame old west themed video games for their negative influence

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well that guy is an asshole but at least he didn't drive a box truck into the pasture with some buddies, a sledge hammer and a few chainsaws.


He would need a refrigerated truck
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Based on the headline, for some reason people think that cattle rustling doesn't happen anymore.  I don't know why you would think that.  It's not like beef prices have dropped to $0.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
F*cking Bozacks.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Based on the headline, for some reason people think that cattle rustling doesn't happen anymore.  I don't know why you would think that.  It's not like beef prices have dropped to $0.


Only with tires
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

little big man: In 1870, he would have visited the hangman.


[MEME ORIGIN] First Time? Meme | James Franco
Youtube hbEbD1Z_tNQ
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean, cattle are expensive. Stealing them is pretty shiatty
 
