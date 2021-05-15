 Skip to content
(NPR)   A rash of beehive thefts has hit the French beekeeping community and the victims suspect their fellow beekeepers because who the fark else would want thousands of bees?   (npr.org) divider line
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Les flics should set up a sting operation.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You have one job as a beekeeper:  keep your bees.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A large influx of bees
Youtube 1DvQ2Sch-gE
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

syrynxx: You have one job as a beekeeper:  keep your bees.


And get honey?

But still, 2 jobs doesn't sound overly onerous
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait a minute...
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if he were still around, we could eliminate John Prine as a suspect.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oprah?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well if they're scary bees I know I'd want a couple. I love boo bees
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

syrynxx: You have one job as a beekeeper:  keep your bees.


too hectic. do tree farming. watch 'em grow.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To The Bee Mobile! (The Simpsons)
Youtube uAf_tMxc2RA
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
See this film https://honeyland.earth/
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
