 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salem Statesman-Journal)   What's one thing which will unite farmers, ranchers, rednecks, businessmen, politicians, environmentalists, tribal leaders, and states' rights folks? Water   (statesmanjournal.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Subscription business model, All rights reserved, Oregon, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, California Privacy Rights, Public Notices, Chat Support  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2021 at 1:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes and no.
VP Harris wasn't pointing out the next resource wars would be over water- she was both warning and threatening.

The entire West is in a bad way and it all has ties to ignoring science 100 plus years ago in order to bend mother nature to the will of man. We get to witness the consequences of those actions.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old Spice Commercial ft Bruce Campbell
Youtube iFGIKO4ZaSQ
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Yes and no.
VP Harris wasn't pointing out the next resource wars would be over water- she was both warning and threatening.

The entire West is in a bad way and it all has ties to ignoring science 100 plus years ago in order to bend mother nature to the will of man. We get to witness the consequences of those actions.


Every western scenario is different. Most of the problems caused by man.
Tejas and the aquifer states. Constantly consuming
The Colorado and the hubub around that (I think I've only seen one article ever hit the mainstream which mentions what happens BEYOND our borders re: the Colorado).
Central Valley no longer floods but they grow so much that they overuse the water that's still there and pump in even more.
Damming on the Columbia... Though at least "lack of water" isn't the problem there.

This one has its own challenges. Obviously the area has drastically overdone it with non-climate-specific agriculture (lots of grassy things get grown down there, thanks to that Klamath Lake water).

But, the south-central Oregon area east of the Cascades has, as a whole for longer than white people have been here, has seen problems with lakes going dry and very... drastic changes in water tables between decades (see: Meek's Cutoff). And one of the problems is that what's left from the giant lakes and even small inland seas of past millenia are now basically large surface area, shallow lakes in places prone to heavy winds and 300 days a year of sunshine. Summer Lake is gonna be gone in 20-50 years. It's basically a miniaturized version of the Klamath Basin. Lakeview can't even see Goose Lake from a drone these days. Some of the old lakes are gone.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The John Day River PISSES me off.. the damn thing has literally gone dry, in August the water running through in the forks looks nasty and polluted if you're in "farm country" (God bless the Middle Fork), but you'll see lush green fields and crops being watered from the river.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can we grow more stuff in Arkansas and Mississippi?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was gonna say, "hating Black people", but money runs neck-and-neck.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Michigan has lots of water.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or as they say in Philadelphia....."wudder".
 
Generation_D
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All politics in the West is about water
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.