(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Bloomsburg University is doing away with Greek life. Effective immediately, no more fraternities and sororities, both local and national. Double secret probation, indeed   (wjactv.com) divider line
    Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Fraternities and sororities, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, fraternities, sororities  
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha 😂😂 🍆 🍞
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more fun of any kind!  Do you hear me!?!
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and nothing of value was lost
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how does that work?  Presumably the Greek groups own their own houses and they can continue to live there?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will I get to hold my breath in a bucket of urine and get my bare ass paddled now?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, the hazing deaths will decrease significantly unless the former Greek organizations choose to go underground which is probably as stupid as it sounds.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I may have misread that


I may have misread that
 
Yaw String
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The toga party was still worth it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No more butt stuff?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My University did not allow any student groups/clubs/organizations to exist unless they were open to all students without regard to sex, religion etc. etc.   So no Frats or sororities...

My Freshman hazing consisted of being asked/forced to wear a stupid costume and shine shoes downtown to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis.  Shinerama it was called...

I did my fair share of drinking but there was no coercion or 'bro culture' forcing me to drink to join or belong...

Very civilized...and still the best years of my life!!

/Brock University
//St. Catharines, ON
///Class of '75
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Most national fraternities require that you be recognized by the school.  They don't want to deal with the liability.  And, often, the national owns the house or holds a mortgage on it.  Also, it's hard to recruit when attempting to rush publicly could possibly get you kicked out of school.
 
bbmaru
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good farking riddance
 
xtalman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Went to a Catholic university.  Had no real knowledge of "Greek" life till grad school.  Still don't understand the attraction.

/Mrs. Xtal was/still in a soriety and she thinks it was a waste of time.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I had a similarly positive experience.

The University is going to be shocked when alcohol abuse and sexual assault remain a problem after the Greeks orgs are gone.

The main reason college administrations don't like frats and sororities is because the Greek students can easily organize to oppose school policies, and perhaps most important, the schools think alumni donations to the Houses should be their money.

I am still close friends with many of the people in my fraternity, but all of my friends in college outside the House have been long sense been forgotten. Living in the same house with the same people doing so much together leads to far stronger bonds than sharing a room with someone for a year.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Most Canadian universities don't affiliate with frats or sororities. They exist here but they buy or rent spaces off campus and the university has no formal connection. They are usually treated like campus clubs so the university let's them use campus space for some activities just like any club, but not stuff like parties. At my old school they recruited during club week but all rush activities were strictly off campus. Our Studen's Council didn't have any affiliation either and things like Greek Councils, if they even exist in their traditional form, have no official status in student life.

Smart move on behalf of the school and I'm surprised more schools aren't doing it. The liability risk they have for the schools is huge.
 
writingdude
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Such organizations were entirely underground at my alma mater from before my time there until a couple years after. There had been some bad hazing incidents that the school could not ignore, and so things went. The groups were still very active, just not officially on campus - they were surprisingly well-behaved while underground, and also began to mutate, with a coed group popping up and one house which was devoted to alcohol and little else, not caring one bit about the proclivities of its membership so long as they were willing to drink. No idea what the situation is there today.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
More Nazi style cancel culture. The left really needs to get some control of their Hitler envy.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whatever it was they did, it had to be real bad. I mean, Penn State still has a football program and look what they enabled.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lots of changes at PA schools....Penn State won't be using terms like freshman, junior, or senior anymore. I have seen a lot of people have a problem with this and will stop donating over cancel culture.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I avoided joining a frat house like the plague when I was in college. Not that it mattered. I spent all my spare time in local arcades making money playing pinball. No time to party. lol
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cool now everybody do it, and kill the sports teams
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

What, are they all going to be sophomores for 4 years?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


/sanitized for Fark
//Those bare asses are rather bruised.
///The beer is close enough to urine.
 
mentula
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
good for them. my undergraduate place also did that, ages ago, but let some back in. big mistake.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yes because not allowing fraternities is exactly like Hitler and Nazis.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should go after individual fraternities that are causing problems rather than all frats and sororities.  At my college 1/3 of the student population was in a fraternity or sorority, some of them were party houses, some of them were all about academics and some of them were literally cheaper than the dorms.

/I went back to school at 25.
//Rented an apartment.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's okay, kids will still drink themselves senseless and rape one another at off-campus parties instead.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My small college in upstate NY didn't allow any 'greek life' organizations. We still drank and partied. I don't understand the allure of buying friends during the absolute easiest time in your life to make friends.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yeah, especially when a prostitute mysteriously dies in that house
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

What, are they all going to be sophomores for 4 years?


1-year, 2-year, and so forth.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

What, are they all going to be sophomores for 4 years?


Well only about 70% graduate in ≤6 years, so the demarcation of progress as four years is kinda wrong.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The main reason college administrations don't like frats and sororities is because the Greek students can easily organize to oppose school policies,

Really?
y.yarn.coView Full Size


The Greek system at my school was a hive of conformists and suck-ups.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 You gotta admit, Animal House is a classic. I wasn't in a frat but many of my friends were, and I saw plenty of dumb stuff first-hand. Just because I don't agree with everything in the film doesn't mean it's not hilarious. Because it's a movie.

However, I never saw any dangerous hazing, sexual assault, or anything like that. That's inexcusable. I'd have blown the whistle if I did see it. The guys I knew just wanted to drink beer and yell a lot.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good.
All universities should do this.
If a bunch of dumb people want to live in a house together, they can do that, but the school shouldn't encourage it or be associated with it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the grease alfabet is stoopid and colledges should never has used it.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EIP
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Lots of changes at PA schools....Penn State won't be using terms like freshman, junior, or senior anymore. I have seen a lot of people have a problem with this and will stop donating over cancel culture.


I went to one of the largest universities and nobody I knew ever used the terms like freshman/junior/senior. Because it didn't make any sense to do so. All that mattered was how many credits you were away from graduating.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Frats come from a time before dorms. You joined a frat for a bed near campus. This is a bare grab for student dollars in forcing them into dorms and small apartments around the campus.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Well only about 70% graduate in ≤6 years, so the demarcation of progress as four years is kinda wrong.


That's the beauty of it - everyone's always a sophomore. Introductions at parties might need a bit more work to be interesting, but at least you won't embarrass a senior sophomore by asking if they're a freshman sophomore.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Geez, if that happened here... I ask you all -- who then would be willing to walk naked all the way up Langdon Street with a grape held between their buttcheeks, if not the drunken pledges?

/what a conundrum
//no ballsacks
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bottom shelf pussy from here on out, lads
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

That's what the study a broad in Russia program is for.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

/sanitized for Fark
//Those bare asses are rather bruised.
///The beer is close enough to urine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I had a similarly positive experience.

The University is going to be shocked when alcohol abuse and sexual assault remain a problem after the Greeks orgs are gone.

The main reason college administrations don't like frats and sororities is because the Greek students can easily organize to oppose school policies, and perhaps most important, the schools think alumni donations to the Houses should be their money.

I am still close friends with many of the people in my fraternity, but all of my friends in college outside the House have been long sense been forgotten. Living in the same house with the same people doing so much together leads to far stronger bonds than sharing a room with someone for a year.


I had friends from across a university of about 10000 students. Socialising with the same few dozen people for three years seems a little unadventurous.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

/sanitized for Fark
//Those bare asses are rather bruised.
///The beer is close enough to urine.


Reminds me of my frat house. Except we'd always have a number of active members hanging brains in such a photo. This was back before smartphones though.
 
