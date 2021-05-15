 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   The DJ is working tonight, so instead of the Triple Play, Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) will bring you back to 1957 for some select Stan Freberg Radio Shows   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline says it all. A bit of a last minute thing that came up. Instead of just letting last week's show play again though, I put up some Stan Freberg radio shows, and since I'm at work and can't see what I loaded in there, I'm not sure what they were.  I should be getting home just as the show ends. :(

Slight possibility of the same situation next week.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good, so

'Standing' by...
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

You should probably quit your job.

Slight possibility of the same situation next week.


You should probably quit your job.

/don't actually do that
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

/don't actually do that

Well part of it is that I'm taking a few days off next week, as I'm getting my 2nd shot on Tuesday and I'm prepared for having side effects Tuesday & Wednesday.

Slight possibility of the same situation next week.

You should probably quit your job.

/don't actually do that


Well part of it is that I'm taking a few days off next week, as I'm getting my 2nd shot on Tuesday and I'm prepared for having side effects Tuesday & Wednesday.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Going through My Favorite JHello withdrawal.

Slight possibility of the same situation next week.


Going through My Favorite JHello withdrawal.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmmmm.....I think I dun blowed it up.
 
