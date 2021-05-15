 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Noise Factor returns for episode 2 on Big E Radio at 11PM ET. Some experimental sounds and a couple of super fun covers. Also, after a lengthy search, Super Heavy Goat Ass has been found   (bigeradio.com) divider line
32 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 10:30 PM



jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Thanks man!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rev.K:

Er...you may want to go put in an appearance over in the Sports tab ... presuming you want to keep your badge streak going.

I mean I understand, now that you're a big time radio star you don't want to hang out with the reprobates you amused for years with your pithy remarks...but maybe for old times sake...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K:

Er...you may want to go put in an appearance over in the Sports tab ... presuming you want to keep your badge streak going.

I mean I understand, now that you're a big time radio star you don't want to hang out with the reprobates you amused for years with your pithy remarks...but maybe for old times sake...


HOLY SH*T, THE PLAYOFFS START TODAY!!!!


*searches for remote*
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you, as an admitted Calgaryian, start trash talking the Oilers for how bad they looked today - even with the top players out there, will you lose your new radio gig?

Or is this just prerecorded corporate radio where some unpaid intern pushes a button & Rev.K is magically on the air after recording his show last Wednesday?

Because some trash talk broadcast out to Edmonton really is warranted.  Or better yet, some call in trash talk.

_/in interests of full disclosure, I do have them being offered up as the sacrificial lambs in the upcoming third round
_/_/not like I was going to pick Montreal or ... (full body shudder) ... Toronto to move on.  Jets 2.0 wouldn't be 'that' bad.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: So if you, as an admitted Calgaryian, start trash talking the Oilers for how bad they looked today - even with the top players out there, will you lose your new radio gig?


I certainly have to be careful not to completely upset all my radio colleagues.

Recoil Therapy: Or is this just prerecorded corporate radio where some unpaid intern pushes a button & Rev.K is magically on the air after recording his show last Wednesday?


You are correct. The show is recorded by me at a date before air. And thanks to the magic of radio software, I am on the air instantly.
 
