(CNN)   Things have gone off the rails in Minnesota   (cnn.com) divider line
16
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is Biden's America. First Chick-fil-a takes away our sauces and now this.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh no. that lumber
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Used to live in Albert Lea, good train wreck might improve parts of the town.

/This one will probably just pollute the protected wetland there though.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*golf clap Smitty*
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a crazy train.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trained by Antifa, no doubt.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's Saturday.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Engineer Casey Jones heard yelling "YOLO" immediately prior to incident.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This will probably set back production in the cereal factory I work in. Hope no one was badly hurt.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Many things.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: This will probably set back production in the cereal factory I work in. Hope no one was badly hurt.


Do you think it was a cereal killer?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like tanker cars, they may be might be shutting the area down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
First thought after reading headline: "Great. Are they shooting them two at a time now?"
First thought after reading article and looking at picture: "Great, that looks like lumber. And they thought there was looting last summer".
 
flamesfan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Millions of dollars worth of lumber thrown about. I bet there will be lots of police guarding the loot.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: First thought after reading headline: "Great. Are they shooting them two at a time now?"
First thought after reading article and looking at picture: "Great, that looks like lumber. And they thought there was looting last summer".


tree lives matter
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
