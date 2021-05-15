 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   And just like that, he drove to a parking lot and told the security guard: 'There are three dead guys in the Chevy'   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
    Richard Kuykendall  
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it's a good start.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, where else should people store dead nazis?  Other than landfills, of course.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video is crazy at the bottom of the page.  See bullets just flying out of the car.

Doesn't really explain anything since it cuts away.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Alan Tudyk is really hardcore.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'There Are Three Dead Guys In The Chevy': Neo-Nazi Arrested...

Oh shiat, here we go...

the crime was the result of an apparent dispute between members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang.

Well there's a twist I didn't see coming.

His jail time is going to be "interesting" to say the least.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When there's a shootout and only one survives, he's the one to arrest.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: When there's a shootout and only one survives, he's the one to arrest.


The video isn't really clear.  But it looks like there was another guy who got out of the car on front passenger side, then tried to get back in the back, then took off.

Not sure if that's him or not, but the majority of the shooting occurred while he was bailing.

So who knows.

It would've just been better for the entire world if he died too, but it isn't the case.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call them Neo-Nazis, they prefer to be called Republicans.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Arizona Nazi Socialists

Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the dude's lawyer is going to claim that the guys in the car shot first.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^^^
and I hate New Mexico Nazi Socialists just as much!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, from what I understand killing a fellow brother without a green light from a high ranking officer is going to make his life on the inside very bad and very short if the authorities aren't able to protect him, and given the near universal presence of the brotherhood in American prisons that seems unlikely unless he ends up in supermax.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

* touches finger to nose *

Exactly.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"There are three dead guys in the Chevy"

"I drove them to the levee but the levee was dry."
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "There are three dead guys in the Chevy"

"I drove them to the levee but the levee was dry."


"Three Dead Guys in a Chevy" is a great name for a spoken word grunge band.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: CruiserTwelve: "There are three dead guys in the Chevy"

"I drove them to the levee but the levee was dry."

"Three Dead Guys in a Chevy" is a great name for a spoken word grunge band.


i have revised lyrics for 'American Pie' rolling through my noodle
 
