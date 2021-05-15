 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Detroit loses its last revenue stream as restaurant owner decides to relabel poorly marketed parking spaces to save people from tickets without help from the city. Followup will presumably see him in irons   (youtube.com) divider line
OgreMagi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I would not be surprised if they fined that guy for what he did and took a power washer to the paint job so they can continue to rob people.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I would not be surprised if they fined that guy for what he did and took a power washer to the paint job so they can continue to rob people.


I'm not surprised the crew didn't show up to do just that during the newscast.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There was an old lady that fed meters in Scranton Pa. years ago, the police eventually arrested here for it.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is Detroit not still hurting after all these years?  I know if I were to visit and got a ticket for this, I'd consider not coming back.  Sure, read the signs, but make a valid effort to point out that these spaces are meant for the disabled; I would never park in a disabled spot intentionally.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: There was an old lady that fed meters in Scranton Pa. years ago, the police eventually arrested here for it.


Back when I went to college...an elderly heiress who lived in town got tired of HER college kids (all 15,000 of us) getting into wrecks and getting tickets for DUI. So...she decided to pay for every ride (cab, now Uber or Lyft) home from downtown every single weekend. It was still going last time I was in town in 2019.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: sinner4ever: There was an old lady that fed meters in Scranton Pa. years ago, the police eventually arrested here for it.

Back when I went to college...an elderly heiress who lived in town got tired of HER college kids (all 15,000 of us) getting into wrecks and getting tickets for DUI. So...she decided to pay for every ride (cab, now Uber or Lyft) home from downtown every single weekend. It was still going last time I was in town in 2019.


That's amazing. We used to have a program sponsored by the local bar/tavern association. If you needed a taxi from a participating bar, it was free. I don't think they do it anymore, but I don't know why. Money, I suppose. This is a college town as well, so it probably cost a small fortune each semester.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I would not be surprised if they fined that guy for what he did and took a power washer to the paint job so they can continue to rob people.


It's like those stories you see every year when people get in trouble for filling potholes on their street themselves because the city won't do it. Then the city claims it's a "safety issue" because regular people aren't trained to do it.  Apparently you need to have some intense training to throw a shovel full of asphalt in a hole and tamp it down while three other guys stand around watching.

Gotta keep those nepotism jobs though.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: iheartscotch: sinner4ever: There was an old lady that fed meters in Scranton Pa. years ago, the police eventually arrested here for it.

Back when I went to college...an elderly heiress who lived in town got tired of HER college kids (all 15,000 of us) getting into wrecks and getting tickets for DUI. So...she decided to pay for every ride (cab, now Uber or Lyft) home from downtown every single weekend. It was still going last time I was in town in 2019.

That's amazing. We used to have a program sponsored by the local bar/tavern association. If you needed a taxi from a participating bar, it was free. I don't think they do it anymore, but I don't know why. Money, I suppose. This is a college town as well, so it probably cost a small fortune each semester.


It's actually not that tough to set up a fund that funds itself perpetually. Colleges do it all the time for scholarships.

/ Many a pint was (and still are) raised in her honor
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of this since I got a parking ticket in Detroit a week ago tonight. I paid for parking and even parked between what looks like a painted lines. The city of Detroit makes it intentionally ambiguous where and when you can park as a stream of revenue. The net effect is that it'll be a while before I go back there. It helps that I live in downtown Royal Oak. No need to worry about parking since I live within walking distance of a variety of restaurants and bars - no worries about needing to park.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: There was an old lady that fed meters in Scranton Pa. years ago, the police eventually arrested here for it.


What could she possibly be arrested for???? That makes no sense.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  
JFC. It should be clear. End is the story. If it isn't clear the ticket should not stand.
 
