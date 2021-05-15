 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bashir resigns for health reasons ahead of report that will be critical of his handling of scoring the Princess Di interview, but we all know that's BS and that it's because he's going on a mission for Section 31   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Diana, Princess of Wales, Charles, Prince of Wales, Martin Bashir, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, BBC spokesperson, public comment, BBC's Director-General Tim Davie  
31 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Might be why they waited another two years to kill her.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who? What?

treknews.netView Full Size



Help me. I'm lost in this one!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's all that genetic engineering he had done acting up
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I voted for a link that had already been greened.

ds9.trekcore.comView Full Size


"Honor demands it."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frackin Toaster lover!


Yes, I know it's not him.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!


Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love how today is somehow British royalty day on Fark.  Wonder if anything else is happening in the world?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope, doesn't look like it.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do what no?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A journalist doing something sleazy for a story? I'm shocked, shocked I tell you.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happened when I was still considered young.

I'm sure he has collected many highly valuable paychecks since. I don't think he feels bad about it.
There is no "news" channel with integrity so whats the hit on him about?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Love how today is somehow British royalty day on Fark.  Wonder if anything else is happening in the world?

[Fark user image 422x750]

Nope, doesn't look like it.


The weekend is when all the Turd Warriors come out on Fark.  Burying Israel was probably on their TODO list.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Siddig El Tahir El Fadil El Siddig Abdurrahman Mohammed Ahmed Abdel Karim El Mahdi available for comment.

Fun Fact: His uncle is Malcolm McDowell.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bthom37: Love how today is somehow British royalty day on Fark.  Wonder if anything else is happening in the world?

[Fark user image image 422x750]

Nope, doesn't look like it.


For some reason we seem to forget we fought a war to have nothing to do with these pieces of shiat in the first place.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?


I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.


Tide detergent makes a difference.
 
Goimir
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bthom37: Love how today is somehow British royalty day on Fark.  Wonder if anything else is happening in the world?

[Fark user image image 422x750]

Nope, doesn't look like it.

For some reason we seem to forget we fought a war to have nothing to do with these pieces of shiat in the first place.


Two, actually.

1812
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Down voted the headline.

Bashir never knowingly worked for Section 31. He might not have reported them (like that would matter anyway) after he found out. However, he was instrumental in exposing Sloan and finding the cure for the morphogenic virus created by Section 31, saving the Changeling race and ending the Dominion war.

Worked for Section 31? Pshaw! Good day to you. I said good day, sir!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.


I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?


*shrug*

They both look white and gold to me.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.


Actually, Dax never washes her uniform. Do you know why?

Because she is dirty.

She is a dirty, dirty, naughty girl. Naughty girls get a spanking and sent to bed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?


Stop using deodorant.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Siddig El Tahir El Fadil El Siddig Abdurrahman Mohammed Ahmed Abdel Karim El Mahdi


That is a fun fact!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?


Ooooooh.  Someone washes his clothes.  Show-off.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?

Stop using deodorant.


you're dehydrated. cut down on the drinking.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?


Real answer?  Speed Stick Stain Guard.  Legit does not cause pit stains in your clothes.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigLuca: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

Actually, Dax never washes her uniform. Do you know why?

Because she is dirty.

She is a dirty, dirty, naughty girl. Naughty girls get a spanking and sent to bed.


Is Dax the dirty one, or is it Jadzia? Or both?

Doesn't matter-had jamaharon.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?

Real answer?  Speed Stick Stain Guard.  Legit does not cause pit stains in your clothes.


This is Fark. Why aren't you using Pit Liquor?
https://distilledbathandbody.com/
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?

Real answer?  Speed Stick Stain Guard.  Legit does not cause pit stains in your clothes.


I've used Degree deodorant for years now and it doesn't cause any stains either, even on my black shirts.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?

Real answer?  Speed Stick Stain Guard.  Legit does not cause pit stains in your clothes.


foo monkey: sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?

Real answer?  Speed Stick Stain Guard.  Legit does not cause pit stains in your clothes.


Thank you, I will give it a try.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: foo monkey: sinner4ever: starsrift: Neondistraction: demonfaerie: Diagonal: Who? What?

[treknews.net image 396x222]


Help me. I'm lost in this one!

Both Dax and Bashir were science officers, but why do their colors not look the same? Aren't they supposed to be the same color, or is it the lighting?

I believe it's just the lighting in that particular scene that makes them look so different.  Either that or Bashir is long overdue for a replacement uniform.

Tide detergent makes a difference.

I thought so but I use tide pods and I am still getting discolorization around the pits. I think it must be deodorant.
What do?

Real answer?  Speed Stick Stain Guard.  Legit does not cause pit stains in your clothes.

I've used Degree deodorant for years now and it doesn't cause any stains either, even on my black shirts.


Jesus Christ, is this the twaddle that passes for fark commentary now?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Jesus Christ, is this the twaddle that passes for fark commentary now?


You have been here for 9 years and only now discovering this?
 
