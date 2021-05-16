 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 837: "Look up. Look WAAAAYYYY up". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Look up. Look WAAAAYYYY up!

Description: Show us photos looking up at really tall things such as buildings, towers, tall trees, or even giants!

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


None taller, for now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't know who might have been leaving on the jet plane.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A group of migrating Sandhill Cranes.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Right over our back yard.  Thankfully, I wore pants that day.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


California Redwoods
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Found another photo of a group of Sandhills migrating over
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Clouds with radio antenna

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Red-winged Blackbird from an angle that's usually frowned upon in bird photography

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blimp flyovers used to be a common thing here in the western part of PA.
This is from February 2012. I snapped this from my driveway here in Beaver County, PA.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those steam clouds are from the Beaver Valley Power Station (Bruce Mansfield plant) here in Beaver County, PA. This was a common sight when I was coming home from work. I took this pic less than a 1/2 mile from my home in January 2014. Those "clouds" made a mini sub climate over the plant. I used to make deliveries there and while everywhere else in the tri-state area was bright, dry and sunny, it would be raining below the steam clouds.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looking up through palm leaves from the bottom floor of the University Center at the University of Montana.  A good place to stop during Pokemon Community Day. Shot on Kodak Imagelink HQ microfilm loaded into a Pentax Auto 110.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Giant cedars near Troy, MT
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to Blue Earth, Minnesota!

Met this guy recently on a trip across the country. Old Fujifilm 400H in a Pentax K1000.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camarasaurus at Denver Museum of Science and Nature.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Landing Pattern
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

St Augustine Light house
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_2611 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/the peak of Mount Liamuiga
/St Kitts
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC01072 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/abandoned house
//Hartford, CT
 
gorrck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Saguaro National Park

Tall cactus!
 
gorrck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Aspens!
 
gorrck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The Treasury (Al Khazna)

Petra, Jordan
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Osprey nesting platform, in use

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Art sculpture on the grounds of the Indiana State House
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Underneath the hanging pocket watches at the Indiana State Museum
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
During the "Salute to Heroes" series of Air Force flyovers, the Tampa Bay area was treated to a KC-135 Stratotanker as it flew over several hospitals on the west coast. I got a shot as it was headed back from Sarasota to St. Pete.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On our way to a softball tournament we stopped at a fast food joint parking lot to meet up with a teammate for the trip. Treated to a very large bald eagle at the top of a power pole drying its feathers in the setting sunlight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Birding at the beach. Shot of a royal tern searching for prey in the gulf.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looking Up by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
RagnarD
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Towering Cumulus over Phoenix
 
RagnarD
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Near Moab
 
RagnarD
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yosemite Giant Sequoia
 
tfarmer001
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sanders Theatre Harvard U
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bay Bridge, SF CA
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zakim Bridge, Boston MA
 
