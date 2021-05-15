 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCPO Cincinnati)   Hassenpfeffer probably isn't one of the "what do we do" options   (wcpo.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Rabbit, Middletown Police, group of people, European Rabbit, Domestic rabbit, Guinea pig, MIDDLETOWN, Cat  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 7:41 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Suspects described as "Wascally"
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gesundheit.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These days Hassenpfeffer is a LLC.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I read that as 'hassel pfeifer' and I assumed it was some new anti-vaxxer chicanery.
 
drogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's farked, domesticated rabbits can't breed with wild rabbits and will generally just die of fear if you abandon them outdoors
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ZMugg: These days Hassenpfeffer is a LLC.


What about Shlemiel or Schlemazel?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.