(The Spectator UK)   Royalty peers down on commoners, lifts monocle, decides that free speech is "bonkers"   (spectator.co.uk) divider line
54
•       •       •

1206 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 6:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, he's not wrong. Massive disinformation campaigns are driving the nation to ruin.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohhh the conservidiots are triggered.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Done in two.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia has enjoyed using it to thier advantage
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Riche: Well, he's not wrong. Massive disinformation campaigns are driving the nation to ruin.


He's also not wrong in that a level of threats and harassment that aren't tolerated in most of the civilised world have become routine in the US as they're covered by the First Amendment.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry may be several generations down the road, but it seems that old crazy King George DNA in him is still kickin' just as strong as it did in the 1770's.

media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured some dummies would be in here agreeing with him, and you guys did not disappoint.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Harry may be several generations down the road, but it seems that old crazy King George DNA in him is still kickin' just as strong as it did in the 1770's.

[media.distractify.com image 850x459]


The Trump of the 1770s.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Harry may be several generations down the road, but it seems that old crazy King George DNA in him is still kickin' just as strong as it did in the 1770's.

[media.distractify.com image 850x459]


While Harry is ignorant of USian constitutional law, you're ignorant of British monarchical genealogy.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop being racist and treat Archie the same as the other royal babies.

Elizabeth HATES her great grandson.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should more mainstream conservatives be worried by this? Well yes, of course, but they have largely themselves to blame. It's why the alt-right refers to them disparagingly as 'cuckservatives' - that is, cuckolds whose spinelessness, compromise and me-too virtue signalling has enabled the social justice warriors of the progressive left to take so much territory. The Spectator
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Well, he's not wrong. Massive disinformation campaigns are driving the nation to ruin.


Yeah but massive disinformation campaign are attacking every western democracy. It's the farking internet that is driving them.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Stop being racist and treat Archie the same as the other royal babies.

Elizabeth HATES her great grandson.


Fark user imageView Full Size


from a real media source, not the Daily Mail or any other tabloid
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Freedom of Speech is for all.

- Censorship can easily be weaponized by anyone with enough power to do so.

- How would you feel if what you believe is correct or even factual, is constantly being censored by the government or some big entity?

- How would you feel if anything at all that you think is harmless or just enjoyable gets censored just because those with enough power to censor think what you are doing is not up to their morals or standards?

- Censorship only looks good or morally right if you're not the one being censored. The moment what you consider is ok, normal, morally correct, or tolerable gets censored, that's the time you would feel hurt or disadvantaged, but by then it would be too late to complain because censorship is also a tool to shape the minds of a people and those easily brainwashed will probably bully you.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have so much I would say about royals, as I sort of understand them, but they're bonkers.
 
Birnone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Free speech comes with some downsides, as any free thing does. The point is that free speech is valuable enough to have that the downsides are an acceptable price to pay. Only someone who is very clueless would think that there is some perfection possible, where you can have something equivalent to free speech and also eliminate the downsides. All you can do is start to whittle away the free speech until all the downsides are gone, of course by that point the free speech itself is gone.

I'd also point out that free speech is not action. You can talk about how the election was stolen all you want. If you take action, such as by storming the capitol, that's no longer free speech. That's a criminal action. Too often people throw actions in with speech, which turns people against free speech. It's not one and the same.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GreenSun: - Censorship can easily be weaponized by anyone with enough power to do so.


What else can be "weaponized" when "free speech" is allowed for "everyone" (not being defined as "human beings" anymore)?
 
not enough beer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Birnone: Free speech comes with some downsides, as any free thing does. The point is that free speech is valuable enough to have that the downsides are an acceptable price to pay. Only someone who is very clueless would think that there is some perfection possible, where you can have something equivalent to free speech and also eliminate the downsides. All you can do is start to whittle away the free speech until all the downsides are gone, of course by that point the free speech itself is gone.

I'd also point out that free speech is not action. You can talk about how the election was stolen all you want. If you take action, such as by storming the capitol, that's no longer free speech. That's a criminal action. Too often people throw actions in with speech, which turns people against free speech. It's not one and the same.


Yeah I am sure our previous four years of hell would have been a lot worse if Trump had been able to lock up people who were mean to him.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GreenSun: How would you feel if what you believe is correct or even factual, is constantly being censored by the government or some big entity?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Eat a knob you overcoddled sh*tkerb.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Please note: our courts have defined money as free speech.

We allow hate speech on our airwaves, and it is allowed to call itself "news".

There's a very broad discussion beyond " the government arresting you for saying something it doesn't like".
 
SMB2811
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Birnone: Free speech comes with some downsides, as any free thing does. The point is that free speech is valuable enough to have that the downsides are an acceptable price to pay. Only someone who is very clueless would think that there is some perfection possible, where you can have something equivalent to free speech and also eliminate the downsides. All you can do is start to whittle away the free speech until all the downsides are gone, of course by that point the free speech itself is gone.

I'd also point out that free speech is not action. You can talk about how the election was stolen all you want. If you take action, such as by storming the capitol, that's no longer free speech. That's a criminal action. Too often people throw actions in with speech, which turns people against free speech. It's not one and the same.


Those downsides would be offset by education, something the US has never been very interested in. When Fox news says 'no reasonable person would believe what we're saying' they are absolutely correct, but to create that reasonable person you would need to educate them.
 
alice_600
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Harry say something he doesn't really understand again?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: GreenSun: - Censorship can easily be weaponized by anyone with enough power to do so.

What else can be "weaponized" when "free speech" is allowed for "everyone" (not being defined as "human beings" anymore)?


Quotation marks?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Harry may be several generations down the road, but it seems that old crazy King George DNA in him is still kickin' just as strong as it did in the 1770's.

[media.distractify.com image 850x459]

While Harry is ignorant of USian constitutional law, you're ignorant of British monarchical genealogy.


Harry is a direct descendant of King George.

King George III > Prince Edward > Queen Victoria > Edward VII > George V > George VI > Queen Elizabeth II > Prince Charles > Prince Harry
 
Target Builder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the grand scheme of things I'd probably take total freedom of speech over the government deciding wha you're allowed to say...

But I can also see why someone who buried his mother a week before his 13th birthday after she was hounded to her death by the press, who saw his own career sabotaged by the press, and has spent the last few years watching the same press wage a harassment campaign against his wife would have a somewhat jaded view of the press.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He can go fark a dead  🐎🐎. We left the  👑 for a farking reason. fark him and the 👑.
 
reveal101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Target Builder: On the grand scheme of things I'd probably take total freedom of speech over the government deciding wha you're allowed to say...

But I can also see why someone who buried his mother a week before his 13th birthday after she was hounded to her death by the press, who saw his own career sabotaged by the press, and has spent the last few years watching the same press wage a harassment campaign against his wife would have a somewhat jaded view of the press.


Oh get out of here with your educated, nuanced opinion.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puffy999: Please note: our courts have defined money as free speech.

We allow hate speech on our airwaves, and it is allowed to call itself "news".

There's a very broad discussion beyond " the government arresting you for saying something it doesn't like".


And there is a big chunk of the US problem. Courts shouldn't define or interpret anything. Even 'Roe vs Wade' is dumb.
Having governments nominate supreme justices so they can change laws based on what they interpret means they have powers they shouldn't. Laws should be written clearly and applied to everyone.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did any of the people commenting in this thread read the article, and the insanely misquoted "quote" in it?
He literally DID NOT SAY ANY SUCH THING.
I don't give a f**k about Prince Harry and his squabble with his peeps, but that is the most insanely misquoted bit of speech I've seen, and the Spectator is obviously fascist used toilet paper.
What happened to Farkers being skeptical, media savvy, and hard to manipulate?
Are you all Trumpers now? Drinking RW propaganda like you were swallowing bull sperm?
Disgusting.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It is bonkers in America. Most sane people would say the same. It is the biggest reason domestic terrorism is not prosecuted, it lets dangerous falsehoods be perpetuated and it enables entertainment to pass as news media. But...not having freedom of speech would be 8X bonkers.

A lot of very necessary things are bonkers but we accept and elevate them because the alternative is worse.

But more than freedom of speech, America also had this amazing Separation between religion and government thing. What ever happened to it? It was my favorite.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What does Oprah have to say about all this?
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: puffy999: Please note: our courts have defined money as free speech.

We allow hate speech on our airwaves, and it is allowed to call itself "news".

There's a very broad discussion beyond " the government arresting you for saying something it doesn't like".

And there is a big chunk of the US problem. Courts shouldn't define or interpret anything. Even 'Roe vs Wade' is dumb.
Having governments nominate supreme justices so they can change laws based on what they interpret means they have powers they shouldn't. Laws should be written clearly and applied to everyone.


Interesting ides, but no humans anywhere ever have figured out how to have laws without having courts to interpret and enforce them. I cannot imagine any way that it would be possible, and you haven;t offered any explanation. How, exactly, would this fantasy world of yours work?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: puffy999: Please note: our courts have defined money as free speech.

We allow hate speech on our airwaves, and it is allowed to call itself "news".

There's a very broad discussion beyond " the government arresting you for saying something it doesn't like".

And there is a big chunk of the US problem. Courts shouldn't define or interpret anything. Even 'Roe vs Wade' is dumb.
Having governments nominate supreme justices so they can change laws based on what they interpret means they have powers they shouldn't. Laws should be written clearly and applied to everyone.


????
Roe versus Wade is perfect.
???
The government doesn't have an interest in what is going on between you and your doctor to a degree; end of the farking story fark nuts.


We must be one of those people that doesn't understand roe versus Wade is a privacy issue.
!🤔🤷🥃
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: He can go fark a dead  🐎🐎. We left the  👑 for a farking reason. fark him and the 👑.


Use your words, not farking hieroglyphics.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Riche: Well, he's not wrong. Massive disinformation campaigns are driving the nation to ruin.


Yes, people are idiots.

That's been the biggest argument against things like democracy and free speech since democracy and free speech were formalized ideas.

Of course, I don't see how anyone can talk about disinformation with a straight face and not talk, primarily, about religion. I guess people are just more uncomfortable because it is, 'A social influencer told me on Twitter' instead of 'My religious and spiritual guide told me in church'
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bondith: waxbeans: He can go fark a dead  🐎🐎. We left the  👑 for a farking reason. fark him and the 👑.

Use your words, not farking hieroglyphics.


EABOSCDFF 🤷
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Harry may be several generations down the road, but it seems that old crazy King George DNA in him is still kickin' just as strong as it did in the 1770's.

[media.distractify.com image 850x459]

While Harry is ignorant of USian constitutional law, you're ignorant of British monarchical genealogy.


USian is not a word.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Of course, I don't see how anyone can talk about disinformation with a straight face and not talk, primarily, about religion. I guess people are just more uncomfortable because it is, 'A social influencer told me on Twitter' instead of 'My religious and spiritual guide told me in church'


People only consider something "disinformation" if they disagree with it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Don't Lag Me Bro: puffy999: Please note: our courts have defined money as free speech.

We allow hate speech on our airwaves, and it is allowed to call itself "news".

There's a very broad discussion beyond " the government arresting you for saying something it doesn't like".

And there is a big chunk of the US problem. Courts shouldn't define or interpret anything. Even 'Roe vs Wade' is dumb.
Having governments nominate supreme justices so they can change laws based on what they interpret means they have powers they shouldn't. Laws should be written clearly and applied to everyone.

????
Roe versus Wade is perfect.
???
The government doesn't have an interest in what is going on between you and your doctor to a degree; end of the farking story fark nuts.


We must be one of those people that doesn't understand roe versus Wade is a privacy issue.
!🤔🤷🥃


Give him a break, I want to hear him describe how his magical Disney world with no courts or lawyers works.
I guess he envisions people just automatically, flawlessly obeying laws as written by infinitely wise legislators, and somehow never questioning or disputing them.
It ought to be amusing.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SMB2811: ...

Those downsides would be offset by education, something the US has never been very interested in. When Fox news says 'no reasonable person would believe what we're saying' they are absolutely correct, but to create that reasonable person you would need to educate them.


The USA invented public education. Don't let the anti-intellectual mouth-breathers who think they are the "real Americans" set the narrative. They are against education. They are also unAmerican.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Birnone: Free speech comes with some downsides, as any free thing does. The point is that free speech is valuable enough to have that the downsides are an acceptable price to pay. Only someone who is very clueless would think that there is some perfection possible, where you can have something equivalent to free speech and also eliminate the downsides. All you can do is start to whittle away the free speech until all the downsides are gone, of course by that point the free speech itself is gone.

I'd also point out that free speech is not action. You can talk about how the election was stolen all you want. If you take action, such as by storming the capitol, that's no longer free speech. That's a criminal action. Too often people throw actions in with speech, which turns people against free speech. It's not one and the same.


I'd like to see the fairness doctrine reinstated, but I don't even know how that would work in the age of the internet.  It seems that letting people spread provable lies is a bad idea, but it's hard to regulate what a lie is in a post truth world.  There is that old joke about saying the Chinese government is incompetent... they either execute you for libeling the government or for sharing state secrets.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I'd like to see the fairness doctrine reinstated, but I don't even know how that would work in the age of the internet. It seems that letting people spread provable lies is a bad idea, but it's hard to regulate what a lie is in a post truth world.


The fairness doctrine didn't do that. It let you spout any crazy, evil horseshiat that popped into your mind.
But it made you give an opposing voice a little space and time on the platform to speak their mind, too, and provide some counterpoint and contrast.
"Conservatives" didn't like that, so they got rid of it, and blocked the internet becoming a common carrier.
So here we are, for better or worse.
Galt's Gulch.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GreenSun: - Freedom of Speech is for all.

- Censorship can easily be weaponized by anyone with enough power to do so.

- How would you feel if what you believe is correct or even factual, is constantly being censored by the government or some big entity?

- How would you feel if anything at all that you think is harmless or just enjoyable gets censored just because those with enough power to censor think what you are doing is not up to their morals or standards?

- Censorship only looks good or morally right if you're not the one being censored. The moment what you consider is ok, normal, morally correct, or tolerable gets censored, that's the time you would feel hurt or disadvantaged, but by then it would be too late to complain because censorship is also a tool to shape the minds of a people and those easily brainwashed will probably bully you.


rlv.zcache.comView Full Size

People scoff whenever someone makes a "1984" reference, while at the same time calling for and promoting the same tactics used in the book.  But, you see, it's different when THEY do it, because what THEY believe IS truth, and it's everyone else who's wrong.  We just need the government to enforce that.  That's totally different.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh. Weird. Some of the same people bashing Harry & mansplaining free speech were also praising Israel for bombing the Al-Jazzera/AP building this morning.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Birnone: Free speech comes with some downsides, as any free thing does. The point is that free speech is valuable enough to have that the downsides are an acceptable price to pay. Only someone who is very clueless would think that there is some perfection possible, where you can have something equivalent to free speech and also eliminate the downsides. All you can do is start to whittle away the free speech until all the downsides are gone, of course by that point the free speech itself is gone.

I'd also point out that free speech is not action. You can talk about how the election was stolen all you want. If you take action, such as by storming the capitol, that's no longer free speech. That's a criminal action. Too often people throw actions in with speech, which turns people against free speech. It's not one and the same.

I'd like to see the fairness doctrine reinstated, but I don't even know how that would work in the age of the internet.  It seems that letting people spread provable lies is a bad idea, but it's hard to regulate what a lie is in a post truth world.  There is that old joke about saying the Chinese government is incompetent... they either execute you for libeling the government or for sharing state secrets.


It would do nothing. The biggest source of this is the internet. So you would have to censor the internet to do it.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: HoratioGates: I'd like to see the fairness doctrine reinstated, but I don't even know how that would work in the age of the internet. It seems that letting people spread provable lies is a bad idea, but it's hard to regulate what a lie is in a post truth world.

The fairness doctrine didn't do that. It let you spout any crazy, evil horseshiat that popped into your mind.
But it made you give an opposing voice a little space and time on the platform to speak their mind, too, and provide some counterpoint and contrast.
"Conservatives" didn't like that, so they got rid of it, and blocked the internet becoming a common carrier.
So here we are, for better or worse.
Galt's Gulch.


More to the point, the Fairness Doctrine only applied to broadcast media as a condition of their license to use the public airwaves. Which is why it never applied to cable news, and wouldn't apply to the internet.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still find the continued existence of any monarchy bizarre. The concept itself just seems hopelessly archaic.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I still find the continued existence of any monarchy bizarre. The concept itself just seems hopelessly archaic.


Can't screw with an election if there's an unelected head of state.

I could actually see monarchy making a comeback if people in other countries continue to lose faith in democracy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Huh. Weird. Some of the same people bashing Harry & mansplaining free speech were also praising Israel for bombing the Al-Jazzera/AP building this morning.


I don't think hardly anyone read TFA.
A quick read and a scan of the other "articles" in the tabloid publication in question ought to be enough to inform any sensible person as to what neighborhood they've wandered into.
To call it a hatchet piece would be charitable.
 
