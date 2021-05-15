 Skip to content
 
(STLToday)   That's why you don't take a rake to a gunfight   (stltoday.com) divider line
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. "Polite society" indeed. Every argument now ends with bullets instead of words and fists.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A harrowing experience.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Cape Fear....
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillJM8528: Yep. "Polite society" indeed. Every argument now ends with bullets instead of words and fists.


I feel like you may be exaggerating just a weeeee bit.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shovels are more effective than rakes in conflict resolution. But don't use one of those cheap plastic snow shovels. The outrageously wide snow shovels are great for light snows--I have one--but they probably aren't much good in battle.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Army trains for exactly this.

scarina.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: WillJM8528: Yep. "Polite society" indeed. Every argument now ends with bullets instead of words and fists.

I feel like you may be exaggerating just a weeeee bit.


He probably lives in Chicago.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some kind of gun fight trifecta in play?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched an episode of Banshee last night where Chayton killed a dude with a pitchfork.

Pitchforks are the deadlier cousins of rakes. You don't fark with pitchforks.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
This one seemed to be pretty effective
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: Shovels are more effective than rakes in conflict resolution. But don't use one of those cheap plastic snow shovels. The outrageously wide snow shovels are great for light snows--I have one--but they probably aren't much good in battle.


Meant to respond to your post.  See above
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you feel the need to "go get your gun," go get it. Then hole up. If trouble follows you home, defend yourself. If not, you didn't need to shoot someone. Don't bring the gun back to where you retreated from. Just remember this: you left, and you have no idea if the other person called for backup. Self preservation should keep you away.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have made like a tree and got out of there.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Is this some kind of gun fight trifecta in play?


Yeah but in the US that's hardly notable.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: [i.gifer.com image 450x256] [View Full Size image _x_]This one seemed to be pretty effective


she did the dumbest thing by running away.
You move in closer, decreasing the distance they can swing and moving away from the tip where most of the force is.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The Army trains for exactly this.

[scarina.files.wordpress.com image 702x535]


[rake fighting]
OMG, I that IS from Hobgoblins! Or, more likely, an MST3K riff of it that's been cropped.
Because, much like Trolls 2, no one wants to watch that original.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: NeoCortex42: The Army trains for exactly this.

[scarina.files.wordpress.com image 702x535]

[rake fighting]
OMG, I that IS from Hobgoblins! Or, more likely, an MST3K riff of it that's been cropped.
Because, much like Trolls 2, no one wants to watch that original.


Rifftrax is taking a fresh run at it this summer. I won't be seeing it in a theater, but I can't wait to watch it once it's online.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Answer a survey to view article. Wow, haven't seen that in quite a while.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The Army trains for exactly this.

[scarina.files.wordpress.com image 702x535]


Throw some Miracle-Gro in his eyes!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's an upscale, hip-ish area a few blocks from Ikea, FFS. Have some dignity, bozos.
 
