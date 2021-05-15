 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The only thing dumber than bringing a knife to a gun fight is bringing a gun-shaped knife to a fight with a cop   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami-Dade Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, shoplifting suspect Friday night, possible shoplifting incident, police officer, Macy's store  
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.thisiswhyimbroke.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'"(The) officer discharged his firearm striking the subject in the lower extremity," according to Zabaleta. '

For Pete's sake, why can't they just talk like a normal person and say "lower leg".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To be fair, what happened is no different than what would happen if he pulled out a regular knife.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
🤷😁😂🥃
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: [cdn.thisiswhyimbroke.com image 640x533]


How to say, "please kill me" without speaking.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: '"(The) officer discharged his firearm striking the subject in the lower extremity," according to Zabaleta. '

For Pete's sake, why can't they just talk like a normal person and say "lower leg".


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: '"(The) officer discharged his firearm striking the subject in the lower extremity," according to Zabaleta. '

For Pete's sake, why can't they just talk like a normal person and say "lower leg".


Ok, but was it his proper leg?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: '"(The) officer discharged his firearm striking the subject in the lower extremity," according to Zabaleta. '

For Pete's sake, why can't they just talk like a normal person and say "lower leg".


Yep. Copspeak is an attempt to sound more intelligent. Intelligent people know it doesn't work that way.

Back in the day, the cops knocked on my door and a guy I knew jumped up to answer it, while lighting a cigarette with a lighter that looked like a gun. They were looking for someone else....
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: '"(The) officer discharged his firearm striking the subject in the lower extremity," according to Zabaleta. '

For Pete's sake, why can't they just talk like a normal person and say "lower leg".


Because he shot him in the dick?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
flamesfan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pointing an imitation gun at a cop is a good way to get shot. Suicide by cop in one easy lesson.
Having a knife that looks like a gun is just idiotic. Doesn't work like a gun and is a poor design for a knife.
 
