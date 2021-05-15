 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   Step aside, hipster grandpa   (today.com) divider line
38
    More: Amusing, Generation Y, Author Erica Dhawan, Twitter users, new cohort, digital teamwork, recent Medium article, geriatric millennials, Generation X ends  
•       •       •

1104 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Categorize everyone!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennial​s

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world needs more labels

/not
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's SO fetch!
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah. The new Generation Jones.

Plus ca change.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennial​s

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.


Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the obsession with millennials? Move on to Gen Z already!!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the sound of one hand clapping. It's the sound of internet "journalists" constantly masturbating.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah it's not a "microgeneration" old people just think millennial means "anyone younger than me" and then someone found out millennials are 40
 
tennyson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennials

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)


I  was taught that a generation was 20 to 25 years, that being approximately the age of young parents. Breaking things down into spans as small as four years may be useful, but I still find it odd to call that a "generation".
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: What's the obsession with millennials? Move on to Gen Z already!!


Okay.

Gen Z Hospital - SNL
Youtube JF2Mf6HxIi0
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the thread where farkers get very seriously angree about things they think are very very silly
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: This is the thread where farkers get very seriously angree about things they think are very very silly


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennials

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)


Nobody has ever farking said "Oregon Trail Generation.'
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tennyson: Bith Set Me Up: ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennials

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)

I  was taught that a generation was 20 to 25 years, that being approximately the age of young parents. Breaking things down into spans as small as four years may be useful, but I still find it odd to call that a "generation".


Those 4 year long generationlings(?) cover some pretty critical transitions though.

I grew up (b. 1980) using a typewriter, changing channels with a dial and memorizing phone numbers, but graduated high school with a home computer (w/internet), basic cable, and a pager.

The 95-99 kids came of age in the internet world of the Obama years, but before social media had full control of our lives.
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Bith Set Me Up: ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennials

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)

Nobody has ever farking said "Oregon Trail Generation.'


Before I hit the search button, how many Google hits count as "nobody"?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tennyson: Bith Set Me Up: ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennials

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)

I  was taught that a generation was 20 to 25 years, that being approximately the age of young parents. Breaking things down into spans as small as four years may be useful, but I still find it odd to call that a "generation".


You're right, let's assign specific dates where one generation ends and other starts
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What a hipster grandpa might look like.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
82 and I sit right on that stupid definition. Came of age as computers did and it shows.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: LewDux: This is the thread where farkers get very seriously angree about things they think are very very silly

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: farkingismybusiness: LewDux: This is the thread where farkers get very seriously angree about things they think are very very silly

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]

[Fark user image 425x318]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Here's to feeling good all the time.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have another system:

The Wallpaper Generation (Born 1920-1940)

The Wall-to-wall Carpet Generation (1940-1960)

The Neither Carpet Nor Wallpaper Generation (1960-1980)

The 'Wallpaper is a Computer Thing' Generation (1980-2000)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: The_Sponge: farkingismybusiness: LewDux: This is the thread where farkers get very seriously angree about things they think are very very silly

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]

[Fark user image 425x318]

[i.pinimg.com image 220x165]
Here's to feeling good all the time.


That will always be amazing.

I wish I could do that with a beer and a cigar, but I would probably end up puking everywhere.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SCHIZOID - Generation Fuck You
Youtube qGc_nv56Owo
 
SMB2811
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

duckpoopy:

Nobody has ever farking said "Oregon Trail Generation.'

Just because you just heard it doesn't mean anything.

tennyson: Bith Set Me Up: ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennials

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)

I  was taught that a generation was 20 to 25 years, that being approximately the age of young parents. Breaking things down into spans as small as four years may be useful, but I still find it odd to call that a "generation".


A 'generation' has no fixed time, and those trying to shoehorn a specific time frame to it leads to some idiotic divisions when looking at behaviour. Even a 10 year span from 1980 to 1990 had so many changes to society that someone born in 1980 would have a wildly different experience growing up to the point they may actually have no shared experiences.

Then of course the other thing to keep in mind for 'generation' is that where you grew up in the nation will wildly change your formative years. Someone who grew up in 1960's deep south in a small town had a wildly different experience than someone in San Francisco at the same time, yet they're both 'boomers.'

It's almost like the reality of the world makes these named generations complete bullshiat.
 
adamatari
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I liked it more when we just said "middle aged". Yes, I am now officially middle aged.

Somehow I feel like the articles about the generations are something like how conservatives talk about "black people". Nevermind the social and economic background, don't look at the systemic issues, just bring out some statistics and claim everyone is "like that". It's stereotyping of the worst sort.

Even the boomers get that. Like the silent generation didn't have a huge part in the election of Nixon and Reagan? Maybe, just maybe, there are cultural, economic, and social forces that have a role in why things turned out how they did. Maybe it's not as simple as "people in this age range are just like this".
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SMB2811: duckpoopy:

Nobody has ever farking said "Oregon Trail Generation.'

Just because you just heard it doesn't mean anything.

tennyson: Bith Set Me Up: ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennials

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)

I  was taught that a generation was 20 to 25 years, that being approximately the age of young parents. Breaking things down into spans as small as four years may be useful, but I still find it odd to call that a "generation".

A 'generation' has no fixed time, and those trying to shoehorn a specific time frame to it leads to some idiotic divisions when looking at behaviour. Even a 10 year span from 1980 to 1990 had so many changes to society that someone born in 1980 would have a wildly different experience growing up to the point they may actually have no shared experiences.

Then of course the other thing to keep in mind for 'generation' is that where you grew up in the nation will wildly change your formative years. Someone who grew up in 1960's deep south in a small town had a wildly different experience than someone in San Francisco at the same time, yet they're both 'boomers.'

It's almost like the reality of the world makes these named generations complete bullshiat.


It's almost like sociological definition of "generation" is different from yours
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Baby Boomers: 1946-1959


Our parents went through the Great Depression and WW2. Then, they came home, churned out babies, and drank.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: LewDux: This is the thread where farkers get very seriously angree about things they think are very very silly

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]


THESE PRETZELS...ARE MAKING ME THIRSTY!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Born in 1958. Never have felt like a 'boomer.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was born in '78....Gen X all the way.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm '75 and have been waving around my Gen-X style around like large penis. We went through plenty of shiat that our boomer parents just ignored, or made worse.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skyotter: duckpoopy: Bith Set Me Up: ShavedOrangutan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xennials

Already defined there, doofus.

/1980, identify more with Gen X than Millenials.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition (is there a term?): 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-??? (either 2012 or 2013)

Nobody has ever farking said "Oregon Trail Generation.'

Before I hit the search button, how many Google hits count as "nobody"?


It's still ridiculous, I was born in 1987, six whole freaking years after the end-date and played Oregon Trail on the Apple IIe in elementary school plenty. I think people forget how long technology sits around before it gets adopted/replaced.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Categorize everyone!


Okay, Categorizer.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Categorize everyone!


There are two categories of living things: tasty and not tasty Carl Linnaeus
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.