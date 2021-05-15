 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   A couple filming porn on a sacred mountain. A Russian Instagrammer launches his motorbike off a dock crashing into the sea. Two YouTube pranksters fool a supermarket guard with drawn-on face masks violating the island's health rules. Welcome to Bali   (theguardian.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or New Jersey. Just sayin.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Uncanny Bali.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have actually been thinking of going to Bali once this clears up ($1,400 from New York to Bali is not a bad deal!), but as this pandemic has gone on longer and longer I keep reading stories about all these idiot tourists and online attention whores and I imagine a lot of the locals are starting to get less than friendly with tourists...
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ho hum
Thursday in Missouri.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is it with filming porn/nakedness on aboriginal/sacred sites?
I get that some people get off on the thrill of getting caught, but that seems like a more immediate thing.
This just seems like getting off on being insulting, no?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I went to Bali in the late 90s. It was a wonderful time. I went on a weekend excursion a few years later in the middle of a family visit to the Philippines. Nothing but Eurotrash university student tourists.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mock26: I have actually been thinking of going to Bali once this clears up ($1,400 from New York to Bali is not a bad deal!), but as this pandemic has gone on longer and longer I keep reading stories about all these idiot tourists and online attention whores and I imagine a lot of the locals are starting to get less than friendly with tourists...


The article mentions that a lot of the locals are reluctant or hesitant to call out bad behavior because they've been conditioned to welcome tourists.  It sounds like they'd still be friendly to you as long as you aren't a raging asshole.
 
