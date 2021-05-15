 Skip to content
 
The United Church of Bacon? Yes, The United Church of Bacon   (unitedchurchofbacon.org)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only true church is the Holy Sepulchre of Peameal. Bloody splitters.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are you sick and tired of the same old, same old Communion wafers? Join the Church of Bacon and discover our new breakfast McGuffin.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lol

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, if it ain't bacon, it ain't kosher?
 
Number 216
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bacon is the ONLY good religion
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bacon is my safeword.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I once interviewed Kevin Bacon. Heckin' nice guy. Shared his beer with me, which means we've basically made out.
And now all of you are two degrees from His Baconness. Congratulations.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nope. The One True God:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Word is they're six degree separatists
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been practicing for years and didn't even know it!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God is a crazy woman, and there's nothing wrong with bacon.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I once interviewed Kevin Bacon. Heckin' nice guy. Shared his beer with me, which means we've basically made out.
And now all of you are two degrees from His Baconness. Congratulations.


A fellow I know is a relative. I've also gotten to meet him a couple of times. Pretty cool.
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Praise Bacon If you prefer to praise Vegetarian Bacon or Turkey Bacon that is fine!

Ecumenicalism, nice.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I give my time and money to First Church of Christ Cannabis, where Marley is always met.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gopher321: The only true church is the Holy Sepulchre of Peameal. Bloody splitters.


Don't be so rasher.
 
