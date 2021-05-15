 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   78-year-old graduates from Samford University in Alabama with her Bachelors degree. She's now looking to get her Master's next   (fox7austin.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm starting a university called Havaad, in Mississippi. A branch of Trump U., Because he seems pretty bullet proof right now.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fred Graduates High School | Sanford and Son
Youtube YAaA4rrFsOE
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hello?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, I was going to snark about what she intended to do with her degree, but then I RTFA (if it helps I didn't read it all)

Good for this lady. She just wants to keep learning. That's admirable. Dunno how she's paying for it, but I really kind of hope someone is giving a septagenarian student loans.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I recently found out I'll be eligible for tuition free college attendance in a couple of years. I already have a Master's Degree, but might see about another bachelor's degree.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...and you thought you would be dead before you get your student loans paid off.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...imagine spending an overly inflated amount of money for an education designed to gate-keep career entry to maintain salary levels, often times at such a low quality due to instructors just phoning it in, and thinking you're "continuing your education", especially at a time when most of that same information can be found online.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First, a raging kegger
 
