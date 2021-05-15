 Skip to content
(Axios) America's population is slow growing and that is a problem (axios.com)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, not really.

Some of you weird assholes sure seem to think we need to eventually occupy every square inch of the Earth. All in the name of the dollar.

/If the US had the same population density of say, China.. We'd also have the same population density problems of say, China. BTW.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it? Who says more people is always the answer?!
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't see a problem
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem is our economic system is a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system is a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.


This guy gets it.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system is a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.

This guy gets it.


Get back to work ya meatbags!

tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system is a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.

This guy gets it.


Well there is a problem if all of the manual labor pool is aged 45+ and we hadn't been replaced by our robot caretakers yet. 

// we weren't ALL meant to live to 75+
// sure we can fit more people but its not like the amount we have now isn't killing our ability to live on our own planet
// what happens when environmental concerns butt up against civil liberties?
// doesn't matter because you'll never, EVER get population control legislation passed outside of authoritarian places like china
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't it the Musker who said something like only 1 in 10 people are actually needed to keep the economy going by 2050 or some such due to automation?

What to do with 9/10's of the population?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's population growth has been entirely dependent on immigration since the baby-bust of the 70s.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Wasn't it the Musker who said something like only 1 in 10 people are actually needed to keep the economy going by 2050 or some such due to automation?

What to do with 9/10's of the population?


Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, just let more people immigrate, then.
 
birdbro69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so betting on endless growth was stupid?
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural increase of population consists of births - deaths + immigration. Xenophobes, racists, anti-immigrants and bigots manage to turn this simple linear arithmetic into a divide by zero error.

Nations, like individuals, have a "death wish". The Republicans represent the American Death Wish.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not like we can afford anything anyway. Maybe it is time to start to think of a better way to run the economy instead of more more more and eternal growth. If we keep growing we better GTFO this rock or we will just drown in a sea of people.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: goodncold: Wasn't it the Musker who said something like only 1 in 10 people are actually needed to keep the economy going by 2050 or some such due to automation?

What to do with 9/10's of the population?

I hear Yellow is better.

Or is that Red?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it has nothing to do with the astronomical cost of having & raising kids in this country.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Well there is a problem if all of the manual labor pool is aged 45+ and we hadn't been replaced by our robot caretakers yet.


We need a viable third party that has robot caretakers as the largest plank in their campaign platform.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more people. Eventually we will have so many people that one of them will think of a solution to the population problem smh
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea that any population decline is alway bad for the economy, and even the idea that the economy necessary needs annual growth at all, is outdated economics that needs to die together with the boomers that propagated it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: goodncold: Wasn't it the Musker who said something like only 1 in 10 people are actually needed to keep the economy going by 2050 or some such due to automation?

What to do with 9/10's of the population?

Soylent Green:  The People Company!


That's my SG joke. I use it sparingly so it doesn't wear out so quickly. The Bushwazie really thinks like that. It is implicit in all advertising, politics, religion and other forms of propaganda and marketing.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was probably the stupidest part of that movie. There are lots of organisms that over-consume resources.

Stupid program didn't know what he was talking about.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Natural increase of population consists of births - deaths + immigration. Xenophobes, racists, anti-immigrants and bigots manage to turn this simple linear arithmetic into a divide by zero error.

Nations, like individuals, have a "death wish". The Republicans represent the American Death Wish.


Not to mention stagnating wages and exploding costs of health care, higher education and housing means that having children has become a very expensive prospect for many couples. If you want more people having kids, you're going to need to introduce some socialism to help make raising a family more doable for more people without the household incurring massive debt.
 
gregz18
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: goodncold: Wasn't it the Musker who said something like only 1 in 10 people are actually needed to keep the economy going by 2050 or some such due to automation?

What to do with 9/10's of the population?

[Fark user image 542x259]


brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being fruitful and multiplying was one of God's Biggest Boners.

You can read that in the old and modern sense of the word and it is true either way. I have a book of student boners illustrated by the Great and Good Dr. Seuss.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told America was full.

What did Trump lie?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system civilizationis a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.


FTFY

Until someone figures out how to change that, populations will always have to grow.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system civilizationis a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.

FTFY

Until someone figures out how to change that, populations will always have to grow.


I'm pretty sure the main reason populations continue to grow is that people like to fark.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: brantgoose: Natural increase of population consists of births - deaths + immigration. Xenophobes, racists, anti-immigrants and bigots manage to turn this simple linear arithmetic into a divide by zero error.

Nations, like individuals, have a "death wish". The Republicans represent the American Death Wish.

Not to mention stagnating wages and exploding costs of health care, higher education and housing means that having children has become a very expensive prospect for many couples. If you want more people having kids, you're going to need to introduce some socialism to help make raising a family more doable for more people without the household incurring massive debt.


If you put a bunch of spiders in a bottle or upper bourgeoisie in an economy, you end up with one big fat ugly spider or bourgeois. Pronounce:  bourrrrrrrrrrrrrgois. The ruthless eugenics is the point.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, unlike the nihilists who post on this site, lots of people actually like being alive and don't want to go on the cart. And people tend to get pretty offended if someone they don't know decides for them whether or not they're of value. So unless everyone is going to work until death, someone has to put in the effort to keep them fed and housed.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, the population of humans may be slowing, but replacements are on the way.

More people is just more people you have to give UBI to.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Wasn't it the Musker who said something like only 1 in 10 people are actually needed to keep the economy going by 2050 or some such due to automation?

What to do with 9/10's of the population?


Bread and Circuses. Netflix and Chill.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... new ideas come from people, and fewer people means fewer sources for those new ideas. That leads to a slowdown in innovation at the very moment when we need it most, as Stanford economist Charles Jones argued in a recent paper.

While I'm pretty sure this will not be the stupidest thing I'll read all day, it's the stupidest thing I've read so far.

This might be a concern for a small business deciding whether to bring on a new employee, but we've got plenty of people to source new ideas if we would support them and help them to achieve their full potential.
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: While a slower-growing population puts less pressure on the climate, new ideas come from people, and fewer people means fewer sources for those new ideas.
Oh, so 8 billion sources of ideas isn't enough. Solid logic nerd.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Vermithrax Perjorative: Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system civilizationis a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.

FTFY

Until someone figures out how to change that, populations will always have to grow.

I'm pretty sure the main reason populations continue to grow is that people like to fark.


People liked to fark during the black plague.

The crazy growth in the 20th Century is due to modern nutrition and medicine getting a much much larger percentage of people to child bearing and old age.

populationmatters.orgView Full Size
 
ha_satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are too many of us.

National Security Study Memorandum 200 (1974)
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: brantgoose: Natural increase of population consists of births - deaths + immigration. Xenophobes, racists, anti-immigrants and bigots manage to turn this simple linear arithmetic into a divide by zero error.

Nations, like individuals, have a "death wish". The Republicans represent the American Death Wish.

Not to mention stagnating wages and exploding costs of health care, higher education and housing means that having children has become a very expensive prospect for many couples. If you want more people having kids, you're going to need to introduce some socialism to help make raising a family more doable for more people without the household incurring massive debt.


This.
Socialism is exactly why boomrs were able to afford their lifestyles.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Wasn't it the Musker who said something like only 1 in 10 people are actually needed to keep the economy going by 2050 or some such due to automation?

What to do with 9/10's of the population?


How about everybody only works 4 hours a week?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a problem if you run your economy like a Ponzi sch...

We're farked.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system civilizationis a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.

FTFY

Until someone figures out how to change that, populations will always have to grow.


It used to be that wars, disease, and famines did a great job when we got too big for our britches.
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Vermithrax Perjorative: Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system civilizationis a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.

FTFY

Until someone figures out how to change that, populations will always have to grow.

It used to be that wars, disease, and famines did a great job when we got too big for our britches.


Used to?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't worry; we'll just so what America has always done and bring in immigrants who will......

Oh. Yeah.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
America First!

/jk
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tfresh: Hoban Washburne: Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system is a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.

This guy gets it.

Well there is a problem if all of the manual labor pool is aged 45+ and we hadn't been replaced by our robot caretakers yet. 

// we weren't ALL meant to live to 75+
// sure we can fit more people but its not like the amount we have now isn't killing our ability to live on our own planet
// what happens when environmental concerns butt up against civil liberties?
// doesn't matter because you'll never, EVER get population control legislation passed outside of authoritarian places like china


Immigration supplies young workers pretty well.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

X-Geek: ... new ideas come from people, and fewer people means fewer sources for those new ideas. That leads to a slowdown in innovation at the very moment when we need it most, as Stanford economist Charles Jones argued in a recent paper.

While I'm pretty sure this will not be the stupidest thing I'll read all day, it's the stupidest thing I've read so far.

This might be a concern for a small business deciding whether to bring on a new employee, but we've got plenty of people to source new ideas if we would support them and help them to achieve their full potential.


Exactly. It's a funny way of saying "I need more things to get rich from"
 
ng2810
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This load of crap again.

I'd be pissed off to read this filth in normal times, but during a global pandemic this shiat just sets me off.

At our current rate, we add 1 BILLION people to this planet every 12 Years. We're already screwing with our planet's finite resources and delicate environment with the people we have and you want to add MORE?! Even the people we've lost to COVID19 will be a drop in the bucket compared to new people born in the coming years.

"The big picture:Fewer people means fewer workers to support an aging population, fewer innovators with new ideas, less economic growth - and more of one thing: political fights over a shrinking pie."

Fark you a hole. It's never been about quantity, it's a bout quality. These last four years has shown that there exists a substantial part of human population that are stupid as rocks and don't have anything to contribute to society that a machine can't do. We need to have less children. The less children we have, the more resources we can put into their education, upbringing and livelihoods so we actually have a pool of smart people making the world a better place than a bunch of stupid as fark folks that think drinking bleach will cure a virus and bring the rest of us down.

Don't think I don't smell what this article actually is cooking up. I know this playbook well by now.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Barfmaker: The problem is our economic system is a ponzi scheme and without a constant supply of fresh meat on the bottom it will collapse.

This guy gets it.


You know peasents might demand more rights. Also the capitalists will just ease immigration.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure it has NOTHING to do with stagnant wages and people of my generation waiting due being financially pushed back due to three major recessions within our lifetime.
 
