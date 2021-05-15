 Skip to content
 
(Inside the Magic)   Disneyworld guests get lost in Splash Mountain. Just remember only the penitent man will pass   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
    Florida, Walt Disney, Disneyland Park, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom, Disney vacations, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She didn't get a chance to flash her boobs for the camera at the end?

/that's a big thing on that ride
//there's a whole website devoted to it
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here for the Black Lives Matterhorn line.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Penitent.......penitent
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd like to get lost in Sploosh Mountain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Disney fan and TikTok

Bye
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: She didn't get a chance to flash her boobs for the camera at the end?

/that's a big thing on that ride
//there's a whole website devoted to it


1993:*cups hand around Mugato's ear and whispers*
Mugato:Really?
1993:*whispers in Mugato's ear again*
Mugato: Seriously?  That long ago?
1993:*slowly nods head*
Mugato: Well, I'll be.
 
drayno76
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ride e-stops happen regularly, about 1/3 of the time requiring evacuating guests off the ride.  In my 2 years in Alcatraz  (Big Thunder Mountain) I only lost a guest during a ride evacuation once.  Seniors, parents and children will cling to you like their life depends on it.  The damned singles and teenagers go exploring every, single, time.
 
Myria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It wasn't Disney World, but I was evacuated off Splash Mountain at Disneyland once.  It wasn't all that interesting. A hallway and you end up outside in the backlot, where it just looks an ordinary building.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We all can agree that Disney vacations can be one of the best experiences of our lives and leave us with many memories

Who's we?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's just a little jog to the left....

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Rock and roll!!!
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: I'm just here for the Black Lives Matterhorn line.


It starts near the exit of Safe Space Mountain
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Please, please come back - give us money, stand in line & catch COVID-19!", screams the subtext of all the Disneyworld & Disneyland articles.

Also, seriously - this is an article about Disneyworld in which someone recounted a two-year-old story from a DIFFERENT PARK? The guests got lost in Disneyland, subby. I don't blame you, because the article is deliberately confusing, but, yeah:

"I'm going to Disney World tomorrow and my sister and I were just talking about this story today, we went to Disneyland in 2019, and we got lost inside of Splash Mountain. The ride broke down, the Cast Member came over, she was like everybody get up and go to the right, and there was no further instructions. We ended up at the top of Splash Mountain and all the people down below were like looking up at us and then we somehow ended up under the ride, 10 out of 10 recommended."
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drayno76: Ride e-stops happen regularly, about 1/3 of the time requiring evacuating guests off the ride.  In my 2 years in Alcatraz  (Big Thunder Mountain) I only lost a guest during a ride evacuation once.  Seniors, parents and children will cling to you like their life depends on it.  The damned singles and teenagers go exploring every, single, time.


They are just looking for the Disney vault
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Probably the most viral thing I've ever made.
//They're in the process of changing the ride to be about Princess and the Frog.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: She didn't get a chance to flash her boobs for the camera at the end?

/that's a big thing on that ride
//there's a whole website devoted to it


If she had done that while lost, cast members would have rescued her immediately.
 
