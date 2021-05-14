 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man chains parking boot to pole, sends ticket to police. It's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see how it works out   (metro.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he's playing the bureaucracy game he's just a little unsure on the rules and maybe he's crazy
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a telegraph pole

Jeez, upgrade your technology.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-entitled jerk parks wherever he damn well pleases and can't understand why there are consequences for his asshole behavior? I'm shocked.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he think this was really going to work?  Being an asshat is now probably going to cost him more.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well - I'll show me!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The locks on most of those boots are so simple that a flat blade screwdriver will usually open them without causing any damage to the boot itself. The tricky bit is transferring the boot and parking ticket to someone elses vehicle who will simply pay for it without looking at it too closely. That is your Shiatty Life Pro tip of the day, enjoy!
 
flamesfan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Something about the photo makes me think this guy has made some poor life choices.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Something about the photo makes me think this guy has made some poor life choices.


Claims to be an aircraft mechanic?

Dunno why he didn't just steal the clamb, since he obviously lives a place where fines can't be enforced.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Something about the photo makes me think this guy has made some poor life choices.


The knuckle tattoos certainly are a bold statement. I'd hire him on the spot.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet this may become his new theme song.

Bobby Fuller Four - I Fought The Law(1966)
Youtube OgtQj8O92eI
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The locks on most of those boots are so simple that a flat blade screwdriver will usually open them without causing any damage to the boot itself. The tricky bit is transferring the boot and parking ticket to someone elses vehicle who will simply pay for it without looking at it too closely. That is your Shiatty Life Pro tip of the day, enjoy!


....have you done this?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [media1.tenor.com image 498x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


You can yell that as much as you want to a city employee.  But like cops they are usually covered by qualified immunity and will just ignore you.  In fact that is what is required to be a city or state employee.  So, long as you refuse to make any decision whatsoever and keep the chair warm during the hours you are required to be there you will eventually be able to retire, collect your pension and move to Florida where you can complain about taxes, "foreigners" and mask mandates.  Lazy people who could care less about living an interesting and productive life and are perfectly fine with "phoning it in" make great city employees.

They say you can't fight city hall.  But it does show the importance of voting.  As 99% of the crap people have to deal with on a daily basis are City issues (potholes, overzealous code enforcement and policing, etc.)  Similar to a HOA.  But not quite as bad.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brilett: Well - I'll show me!!!


lol
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: fragMasterFlash: The locks on most of those boots are so simple that a flat blade screwdriver will usually open them without causing any damage to the boot itself. The tricky bit is transferring the boot and parking ticket to someone elses vehicle who will simply pay for it without looking at it too closely. That is your Shiatty Life Pro tip of the day, enjoy!

....have you done this?


Not going to link it but youtube will tell you everything you never wanted to know about dealing with parking boots.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait.

I thought in the UK, a boot was the place you put your luggage?

/but a boot to the luggage is something else
//oof
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Step 2: Find a boot from a different city....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I get some weekly newspaper/mostly ads tossed in my driveway every Wednesday. I don't want it, it just goes right to the trash.  The Richmond Times Dispatch is basically littering my driveway once a week. I've called three times and asked them to stop.
I guess my next step is to start sending them a clean up bill every time they toss a paper, and then put a lein on there property when they don't pay. It'll be interesting at least.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think it would be more fun to take the boot around the country's tourist attractions, sending letters and pics to the police on what it is doing.  Always masked, of course, him and the boot.

(I've always enjoyed reading of people doing that vacationing with stolen garden gnomes, returning them with bags of souvenirs.)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uttertosh: flamesfan: Something about the photo makes me think this guy has made some poor life choices.

The knuckle tattoos certainly are a bold statement. I'd hire him on the spot.


Mechanic.  No obvious gang signs where they're visible or completely freaky facial tattoos and a good mechanic?  Good enough.  They aren't there to be the receptionist.
 
spleef420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The locks on most of those boots are so simple that a flat blade screwdriver will usually open them without causing any damage to the boot itself. The tricky bit is transferring the boot and parking ticket to someone elses vehicle who will simply pay for it without looking at it too closely. That is your Shiatty Life Pro tip of the day, enjoy!


That's why many places now use The Barnacle. Try getting that sucker off and you're out a windshield.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Something about the photo makes me think this guy has made some poor life choices.


He's a single dad at 23.
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I get some weekly newspaper/mostly ads tossed in my driveway every Wednesday. I don't want it, it just goes right to the trash.  The Richmond Times Dispatch is basically littering my driveway once a week. I've called three times and asked them to stop.
I guess my next step is to start sending them a clean up bill every time they toss a paper, and then put a lein on there property when they don't pay. It'll be interesting at least.


I once lived in a town where there was a guy that collected everyone's free papers that no one wanted, used them to from time to time block the doors of the publisher. He worked much harder collecting them than than the publisher did removing them, but it gave him something to do. I suspected his wife encouraged him to keep him out of the house.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I get some weekly newspaper/mostly ads tossed in my driveway every Wednesday. I don't want it, it just goes right to the trash.  The Richmond Times Dispatch is basically littering my driveway once a week. I've called three times and asked them to stop.
I guess my next step is to start sending them a clean up bill every time they toss a paper, and then put a lein on there property when they don't pay. It'll be interesting at least.


Let us know when you file the lien, I'll get the popcorn.

/not offering to help with defendant's legal fees
//if you lose that is...
 
Albinoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TomDooley: SpectroBoy: [media1.tenor.com image 498x268] [View Full Size image _x_]

You can yell that as much as you want to a city employee.  But like cops they are usually covered by qualified immunity and will just ignore you.  In fact that is what is required to be a city or state employee.  So, long as you refuse to make any decision whatsoever and keep the chair warm during the hours you are required to be there you will eventually be able to retire, collect your pension and move to Florida where you can complain about taxes, "foreigners" and mask mandates.  Lazy people who could care less about living an interesting and productive life and are perfectly fine with "phoning it in" make great city employees.

They say you can't fight city hall.  But it does show the importance of voting.  As 99% of the crap people have to deal with on a daily basis are City issues (potholes, overzealous code enforcement and policing, etc.)  Similar to a HOA.  But not quite as bad.


"Qualified immunity" does not mean immunity because they're a cop. It means the rules are vague and theyre granting immunity because the law hadnt decided on it. When its granted a decision is made on whether or not it is illegal, as in there precedent now.
 
