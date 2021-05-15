 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   K9 bites cow, SC deputy Tases K9, cow kicks deputy. Taah-daaah   (kfor.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Property, Sheriff, Ownership, sheriff's deputy, Coroner, Deputy sheriff, agitated cow, own K-9 officer  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 12:02 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three assholes enter a pasture...."
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor deputy Fife, Andy's going be mighty sore with him.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Omaha 911, or NCIS: Duluth.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
K9's never bitten anyone...
He uses a laser.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You bite the cow, you get the pow.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If he tasted the cow his dog could have had steak.
 
mononymous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ungrateful cow. And no, I don't mean Jen from Accounting.  This time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's an adage that pets become like their people. I have to wonder about the disposition of a police dog (a working dog and admittedly not a pet) that bites a cow, a usually docile animal.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.