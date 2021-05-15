 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   South Carolina gonna South Carolina   (nbcnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, Coroner, Sheriff, final hours of the life of Jamal Sutherland, Charleston County sheriff's deputies, Police, Mental disorder, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, next morning  
•       •       •

1166 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 10:02 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, if YOU do that, it's called murder.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the meantime, if you're white, you can shoot at police and be taken alive into custody.
 
bthom37
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The county coroner's office said an autopsy showed the cause of death as "excited state with adverse pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process,"

See, it's ok, he just died of being excited at getting tased!

/ACAB
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Between that and the South Carolina police chase ending in an explosion because the trunk was full of hoarded gas in bags... I'm very proud of my home state at the moment.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NBC News: "Tased repeatedly before dying"

What really happened: "Tortured to death."
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus Farking Christ Repeatedly tasering a man whom they knew to be extremely ill and who, being in a cell, posed no threat whatsoever. Surely that has to be murder?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: Jesus Farking Christ Repeatedly tasering a man whom they knew to be extremely ill and who, being in a cell, posed no threat whatsoever. Surely that has to be murder?


Dude.  The victim was black.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I predict that police will have the public turn on them and every action with the public will be just like playing Russian roulette for them.

They are not getting it so the tide is going to turn.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Between that and the South Carolina police chase ending in an explosion because the trunk was full of hoarded gas in bags... I'm very proud of my home state at the moment.


Darwin awoke from his year long slumber to see that he really has some catching up to do.  To many people dying from causes wholly unrelated to their incredible stupidity.  Time to balance the scales a bit.
 
Gratch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
STOP MURDERING BLACK PEOPLE, YOU COCKS!

/that is all
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Behind the Bastards covers the "Excited Delirium" bullshiat these pigs are clearly gonna try and push for.

They murdered him. Plain and simple.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

orbister: Jesus Farking Christ Repeatedly tasering a man whom they knew to be extremely ill and who, being in a cell, posed no threat whatsoever. Surely that has to be murder?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I predict that police will have the public turn on them and every action with the public will be just like playing Russian roulette for them.

They are not getting it so the tide is going to turn.


I've been saying for years now that the only logical conclusion to this, if nothing else changes, is that police just start getting proactively shot during routine traffic stops.  Now, considering they approach every traffic stop *today* as if this is a common, or even inevitable outcome, I doubt they'll notice the difference.  Things will just keep escalating into all out war until and unless the police start policing themselves *harder* than the police their patrons.
 
dave0821
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: orbister: Jesus Farking Christ Repeatedly tasering a man whom they knew to be extremely ill and who, being in a cell, posed no threat whatsoever. Surely that has to be murder?

Dude.  The victim was black.


Sorry I do believe the term they use is assailant
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I used to be interested in moving to South Carolina until I heard it was just like florida.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
North Carolina is the Best Carolina.

It seems to be a universal law that North anything is better than South anything, except for North Dakota
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I predict that police will have the public turn on them and every action with the public will be just like playing Russian roulette for them.

They are not getting it so the tide is going to turn.

I've been saying for years now that the only logical conclusion to this, if nothing else changes, is that police just start getting proactively shot during routine traffic stops.  Now, considering they approach every traffic stop *today* as if this is a common, or even inevitable outcome, I doubt they'll notice the difference.  Things will just keep escalating into all out war until and unless the police start policing themselves *harder* than the police their patrons.


See all of those very well disciplined, very well armed and peaceful American people of color?

How much more do you think they are going to accept with regards to law enforcement killing them?

And when the tide turns and cops really have reason to fear for their lives they have no one to blame but themselves.
 
zbtop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The police are not your friends, protect and serve is a motto, nothing more. The police are not there to do either and have no legal obligation to do such. Their training and practices highlight their own safety and survival above and beyond anyone else's. Do not ever make the mistake of thinking the Police care, or have a reason to care, about your safety or anyone else's.
 
scanman61
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This unfortunate tragedy has revealed an opportunity to review existing policies

Okay, maybe I'm being a little harsh, but I feel that anyone who can release a statement like this with a straight face just needs to be viciously beaten to death, in public.

pour encourager les autres
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Puzzled by the headline. Do black lives matter even less in South Carolina?
It's awful weird, because last year, this whole thing popped off from Minnesota being Minnesota. Does subby think cops are not racist in other states? Because I've got a list at the ready of black people killed by cops across the damn nation.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I predict that police will have the public turn on them and every action with the public will be just like playing Russian roulette for them.

They are not getting it so the tide is going to turn.

I've been saying for years now that the only logical conclusion to this, if nothing else changes, is that police just start getting proactively shot during routine traffic stops.  Now, considering they approach every traffic stop *today* as if this is a common, or even inevitable outcome, I doubt they'll notice the difference.  Things will just keep escalating into all out war until and unless the police start policing themselves *harder* than the police their patrons.


Or they should proactively shoot people like you when you commit an offense.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: North Carolina is the Best Carolina.

It seems to be a universal law that North anything is better than South anything, except for North Dakota


Protests going on in NC right now because cops shot someone in Elizabeth City.
In fact, a state judge on the court of appeals was arrested and charged with assault because he tried to mow down protesters in Fayetteville.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: North Carolina is the Best Carolina.

It seems to be a universal law that North anything is better than South anything, except for North Dakota


North Jersey *cough*
 
Number 216
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where's the grinning farking asshole who's going to come in here and say the victim had it coming because he was naturally resisting arrest due to being black?

Grinning asshole has confirmed he believes  exactly that in multiple forums
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time to charge pigs with murder 1, and put them in gen pop for the rest of their short lives
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: brantgoose: North Carolina is the Best Carolina.

It seems to be a universal law that North anything is better than South anything, except for North Dakota

Protests going on in NC right now because cops shot someone in Elizabeth City.
In fact, a state judge on the court of appeals was arrested and charged with assault because he tried to mow down protesters in Fayetteville.


Wait, what? A freaking judge who made it as high as the court of appeals somehow thought that trying to kill people using their first amendment rights was ok! How the fark have Republican minds been so warped where that's even a possibility? I don't get this country anymore.
 
ThereBeNoShelterHere [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Just remember, if YOU do that, it's called murder.


I thought it was interesting this week when the video of the capitol police officer Michael Fanone being attacked by the mob, his letter to congress referred to his having been "electrocuted" by his Taser repeatedly. That is NEVER the language when the taser is pointed the other way, and I'm sure he's heard from Taser/Axon about his phrasing.
 
scanman61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: brantgoose: North Carolina is the Best Carolina.

It seems to be a universal law that North anything is better than South anything, except for North Dakota

Protests going on in NC right now because cops shot someone in Elizabeth City.
In fact, a state judge on the court of appeals was arrested and charged with assault because he tried to mow down protesters in Fayetteville.


What?

Dammmm
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThereBeNoShelterHere: edmo: Just remember, if YOU do that, it's called murder.

I thought it was interesting this week when the video of the capitol police officer Michael Fanone being attacked by the mob, his letter to congress referred to his having been "electrocuted" by his Taser repeatedly. That is NEVER the language when the taser is pointed the other way, and I'm sure he's heard from Taser/Axon about his phrasing.


I love when people say they were electrocuted. I point at them, scream "ZOMBIIIIIE!!!", and fake-run away. And they are dumbfounded.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See, I thought that if you were in jail and they tried to electrocute you 3 times and you lived, they let you go, no?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brantgoose: North Carolina is the Best Carolina.

It seems to be a universal law that North anything is better than South anything, except for North Dakota


Korea, too?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.