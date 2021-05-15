 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Uh, what? Summer vacations are sold out already?   (forbes.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Travel, Travel agency, American Society of Travel Agents, Computer reservations system, American Express, Summer, summer vacation weeks, popular destinations  
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What part of "vaccines work" is confusing to subby?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everything is booked. Everything out front shoulda told ya.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why I booked myself a week under ether on a Haitian fishing boat.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Here's how to outsmart the crowds"

By farking stay home instead?
 
