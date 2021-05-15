 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   What would Founding Father George Washington look like today? Photoshop has the answer   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
52
    More: Interesting, George Washington, President of the United States, United States, Hardy's creation, men of his day, world's greatest George Washington impersonator, Roger Williams University, Roger Williams  
•       •       •

1657 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 May 2021 at 9:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably closer to this:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]


Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.


Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like if he was transported here from his time or if he grew up here because if it was the later he wouldn't have had the teeth issues or the smallpox marks so he would look completely different in complexion and face shape.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well we know what he looked like as an 8 year old

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.


Plus not that liberal compared to today (the southerners insisted on keeping their slaves), but the Tories who were King and Country worshipping wouldn't still accept a representative government.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since he grew hemp and made his own moonshine I will have to go with hipster.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Since he grew hemp and made his own moonshine I will have to go with hipster.


So he would still have a pony tail
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He looks like a cross between James Whitmore (The Shawshank Redemption) and someone else....still trying to figure it out.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Charles Dance . . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's got a Herbert from family guy look going on.


/Still won't save the British children
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.


Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age.  Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

I assume I'm not the only one who sees it....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Flincher: [media4.giphy.com image 300x375]


That little jiggle at the end.  Giggity.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What is he was a racist killer robot?

thisisanothercastle.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.

Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age.  Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.


And just to clarify, by 'you people', I mean the people beating this poor schtick of a dead horse.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Reminds me of Charles Dance . . .
[Fark user image image 850x601]


Bingo!  He's a combination of James Whitmore and and Charles Dance.

Too bad George Washington didn't have Miracle-Gro for his hemp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.

Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age.  Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.


Obligatory "What do you mean you people?"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

//not mine
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What would George Washington be doing if he were alive today?

Clawing desperately at the lid of his coffin.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Since he grew hemp and made his own moonshine I will have to go with hipster.


slater monologue (dazed and confused)
Youtube ZYbCPNBQJ4U
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Reminds me of Charles Dance . . .
[Fark user image 850x601]


Same, obviously.
 
thornhill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA:

He picked Williams as a base image for his Photoshop creation after searching online for "U.S. politician" and scrolling for a bit, he said. He then combined that image with photos of Glenn Close and Michael Douglas because an article on celebrities that look like historical figures made a compelling case to him that they had a bit of Washington in them.

So this is just a mash up of several celebrities?

And then an actual historian says it's not accurate:

Coe, the political historian, said that she did not see any of the 6-foot-2-inch Washington, known to carry himself like an athlete, in the narrow shoulders. Nor does she imagine that a man who put so much effort into his hair would be photographed looking like Hardy's creation. (No, George Washington did not wear a wig, contrary to what many assume.)

Her primary objection to Hardy's image was that Washington was only 67 when he died, but in the Reddit portrait "he looks super old."

How the hell did this article get written in the first place?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blacknite
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 158x247]


i bet if you stretched that around a 3d model of a head, it would look really damn close.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.

Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age.  Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.

Obligatory "What do you mean you people?"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.

Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age.  Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.

Obligatory "What do you mean you people?"


Already covered my arse there.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

He picked Williams as a base image for his Photoshop creation after searching online for "U.S. politician" and scrolling for a bit, he said. He then combined that image with photos of Glenn Close and Michael Douglas because an article on celebrities that look like historical figures made a compelling case to him that they had a bit of Washington in them.

So this is just a mash up of several celebrities?

And then an actual historian says it's not accurate:

Coe, the political historian, said that she did not see any of the 6-foot-2-inch Washington, known to carry himself like an athlete, in the narrow shoulders. Nor does she imagine that a man who put so much effort into his hair would be photographed looking like Hardy's creation. (No, George Washington did not wear a wig, contrary to what many assume.)

Her primary objection to Hardy's image was that Washington was only 67 when he died, but in the Reddit portrait "he looks super old."

How the hell did this article get written in the first place?


Freelance gotta freelance deadlines looming gotta mine Reddit
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: bacchanalias and consequences: GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.

Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age.  Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.

Obligatory "What do you mean you people?"

Already covered my arse there.


Got me by four minutes
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flincher: [media4.giphy.com image 300x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ok, that was distracting.  Perhaps I'm seeing double, but doesn't she have a micro-kini on under that blue thing?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.

Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age.  Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.


Crap times a million.

Americans in the 18th century were roundly ridiculed/scorned for slave holding. The evil of chattel slavery didn't just suddenly dawn on people.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: What would George Washington be doing if he were alive today?

Clawing desperately at the lid of his coffin.


As opposed to just rolling over in it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phaseolus: well we know what he looked like as an 8 year old

[Fark user image 850x668]


Wood had a great sense of humor. Love the round trees.
 
ocelot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I always thought Bernie Madoff strongly resembled George Washington.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [media.newyorker.com image 323x447]


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.

Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age. Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.


Except that's not true.

Many of the founding fathers were against slavery their whole lives or turned abolitionists well before 1776, and tried to end slavery in the colonies.

The American abolition movement goes back all the way to 1688. Slavery was even briefly banned in colonial Georgia in 1733.

Saying that these men were "products of their time" ignores that fact that plenty of people at the time thought slavery was immoral and should be ended - it was extensively discussed publicly the same way systemic racism is discussed today; they stuck with it because as farm owners, it was highly profitable to have free labor.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
America's first day President? I hope he would be looking fabulous!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was an unfortunate autocorrect
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thornhill: they stuck with it because as farm owners, it was highly profitable to have free labor.


Slavery was one its way out because it was a money losing proposition.   Ironically a new technological development, the cotton gin, made slavery extremely profitable.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: edmo: NeoCortex42: Probably closer to this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 599x512]

Yeah, but he looked awfully good for his age.

Too bad he'd be considered too liberal. Imagine a guy willing to overthrow his own government to create the one conservatives insist isn't any good.

Yeah. Slave holder = "too liberal". That's just sending the Overton Window to  Mars.

Sigh... will you  people get over it?  Damn near every 'noble' in the US owned slaves in that day and age.  Yes, it was not a great time in history, but it also didn't make him a damned plantation owner with thousands of slaves he worked to death.  As I understand it, he was a reasonably liberal slave owner.

No, it does not excuse it.  But put it farking historical context.

In thirty years, the same kind of shiat will be said of our generation, for a number of reasons.

Crap times a million.

Americans in the 18th century were roundly ridiculed/scorned for slave holding. The evil of chattel slavery didn't just suddenly dawn on people.


I said "'nobles' in the US"...  not the rest of the world.

No shiat slavery was condemned.  It was outlawed in the British Empire around this time.  Again, context is farking required.  But, that requires the ability to actually think about an issue instead of immediatedly frothing at the mouth.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Six foot twenty, weighs a motherfarking ton.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flincher: [media4.giphy.com image 300x375]


I concur.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.