(CBC)   When you're a young officer arresting all the black people you see in a particular area, make sure one of them isn't a retired Supreme Court judge   (cbc.ca) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget, law enforcement is the only industry to ever sue to keep smart people out.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-b​a​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836

Fark user imageView Full Size


They aren't just violent, racist liars. They're morons, too.

/there are dirty cops and cops who cover for dirty cops. which are you, always lurking Fark pigs?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Romilly said two senior officers have reached out to apologize, and he doesn't plan to file a complaint.
But he still hopes the police department makes some changes.

Yes, that should work out just fine.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I used to do volunteer search and rescue. There was a steady stream of wannabe cops, firefighters, and paramedics- all looking to improve their odds of being accepted into their field of choice.

There was something wrong with about a third of the wannabe cops. As far as I know, only one actually became a cop, and he was the one we kicked out for being a danger to himself and others.

Anecdotal but still my experience.

I also had a friend who was a kindergarten teacher who quit and went to cop school. Yes, we called her kindergarten cop. She was a sweet girl with some serious damage that was well hidden. Ex girlfriend of a buddy so we lost touch- but if his stories are to be believed... yikes.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"matched the description of a suspect" stops having any meaning when said description is: "is black".
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Selwyn Romilly, 81, was mistaken for an assault suspect estimated to be 40-50 years old


"you should really take this racial profiling incident as a compliment"
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unless it's Clarence Thomas, in which case go nuts.

/I know he's not retired.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How many other people of differing descriptions were hassled or worse while they were looking for their suspect? I'd wager There were more than this guy, and that it happens to them enough that they know calling the paper won't help them, might ultimately harm them with future hassles.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I sentence you to kiss my ass"

And if hey have their gavel, you have to do it.  I was informed this by Billie the Bailiff who then Double Dog Dared me so I had that hanging over my head as well as other things.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Unless it's Clarence Thomas, in which case go nuts.

/I know he's not retired.


you have to do something in order to retire
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
America: "Where did you learn this stuff?"
Canada: "You, all right!? We learned it from watching you!"
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just like a Canadian cop, apology and not a beatdown. USA USA
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WElL, iT's A NORMal MisTAkE. i really don't see thE problEm.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see the retired judge went full Canadian afterwards. Not even a strongly-worded letter.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Just like a Canadian cop, apology and not a beatdown. USA USA


The whole situation evolved very Canadianly.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They cuffed the wrong guy quickly realized their mistake and let him go and then found the right person. This is the equivalent of a server at a restaurant bringing you a medium steak instead of a rare steak.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Selwyn Romilly, 81, was mistaken for an assault suspect estimated to be 40-50 years old


"you should really take this racial profiling incident as a compliment"


black don't crack?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: America: "Where did you learn this stuff?"
Canada: "You, all right!? We learned it from watching you!"


If this were America, he'd already be dead because he was "resisting".
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just goes to show non-American cops can be racist too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're trained that way.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: They cuffed the wrong guy quickly realized their mistake and let him go and then found the right person. This is the equivalent of a server at a restaurant bringing you a medium steak instead of a rare steak.


Yeah, that happened to me once. The server thought my table was another one and shot three of my guests by accident. Once he got the right table, though, he apologized. So it was cool.

You once said on Fark: "It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary. 10 people in a store is fine but 11..."
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In Canada? He must have had to look a long time.
Robin Hood Men in Tights - A Black Sheriff
Youtube g3s7XjepwWA
 
houstondragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Judge Roberto Mendoza: You pull all the strings you want, Toby, but not for me. Come Monday, I'm gonna avail myself of the criminal justice system for which I have worked my entire adult life.
Toby Ziegler: Judge, due respect. Get your things and let's go.
Judge Roberto Mendoza: [angrily] My kid was in the car, Toby. They patted me down and they handcuffed me in front of my nine-year-old boy. Then he and his mother got to see them put me in the squad car and drive away.
Toby Ziegler: He's also seen you wearing a robe with a gavel in your hand.
Judge Roberto Mendoza: He doesn't understand that. He doesn't know what that is. He understands what the police are because he watches television. That's what he's gonna remember, his father being handcuffed. So America just got another pissed-off guy with dark skin.

/Woot Canaw
//ACAB, eh
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Romilly does not look amused
 
silverjets
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He wasn't beaten.  He wasn't tasered.  He wasn't pepper sprayed.  He wasn't shot.  He was detained for like a minute until they determined he wasn't the person they were looking for and they apologized.   Can this get any more blown out of proportion?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
debbimacktoo.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He said he told the officers he was a retired judge, and they released him from the handcuffs after about a minute.


Meanwhile people who are not retired judges are taken to the roundhouse.
 
Flincher
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Selwyn Romilly, 81, was mistaken for an assault suspect estimated to be 40-50 years old


"you should really take this racial profiling incident as a compliment"


"Black don't crack"
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JustSayYo: [Fark user image 425x239]
Romilly does not look amused


Yeah, he's pretty farkin far from okay.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seriously, though, dude looks great for being 81.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: They cuffed the wrong guy quickly realized their mistake and let him go and then found the right person. This is the equivalent of a server at a restaurant bringing you a medium steak instead of a rare steak.


It's more the fact that they thought they had the right guy in the first place that makes this asinine. This judge didn't match the description of the suspect except for his skin color (and would they have released him as quickly if he didn't say he was a former judge?).

If police are looking for a 6'4", 20 year old white guy, they're almost certainly not going to stop 40 year old short white guys and cuff them, then go "oopsie". But when it comes to black men, that one detail overshadows literally every other part of the description. Just because they let him go rather quickly doesn't make it OK.
 
