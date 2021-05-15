 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Jail? Ain't nobody got time for that   (local10.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Crime, Turn LP, 80-year-old says Monday, Jonathan Schwartz, State, Monday, Jonathan I. Schwartz, Arrest  
•       •       •

943 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 11:26 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whew, another hardened, violent criminal off the streets.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Whew, another hardened, violent criminal off the streets.


Unless this elderly lady was conned into the insurance fraud by a roof salesman, which is entirely possible, I have no sympathy.

Too much "well, it wasn't a SERIOUS crime" attitude in this country right now if you ask me.

// you didn't.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Too much "well, it wasn't a SERIOUS crime" attitude in this country right now if you ask me.


He says, while an 80-year old woman is getting thrown into jail.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not sure why her age or condition is relevant. "Being old" isn't a defense when charged with a crime. It's not a free pass. And she's not going to spend a minute in a cell. They'll book her and release her. It's a formality. This whole article is the attorney using the media to generate outrage on her behalf.
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Not sure why her age or condition is relevant. "Being old" isn't a defense when charged with a crime. It's not a free pass. And she's not going to spend a minute in a cell. They'll book her and release her. It's a formality. This whole article is the attorney using the media to generate outrage on her behalf.


^ This. They are trying to win the case in the media rather than the courtroom by making it sound like something its not. The actual article even has a statement from the prosecutor's office saying this, but its buried in the middle of the article:

> "We have arranged for her surrender rather than arrest, and we have also agreed to have her be released on her own recognizance."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Madman drummers bummers: Whew, another hardened, violent criminal off the streets.

Unless this elderly lady was conned into the insurance fraud by a roof salesman, which is entirely possible, I have no sympathy.

Too much "well, it wasn't a SERIOUS crime" attitude in this country right now if you ask me.

// you didn't.


I have no sympathy for her.

Fraudulent claims cost insurance companies a ton of money.  They pass those costs onto who?  Us nonfraudulent customers.

$40 billion in fraudulent claims each years ends up costing the average family $400-700 in increased premiums.  This woman is part of the cause.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: dukeblue219: Madman drummers bummers: Whew, another hardened, violent criminal off the streets.

Unless this elderly lady was conned into the insurance fraud by a roof salesman, which is entirely possible, I have no sympathy.

Too much "well, it wasn't a SERIOUS crime" attitude in this country right now if you ask me.

// you didn't.

I have no sympathy for her.

Fraudulent claims cost insurance companies a ton of money.  They pass those costs onto who?  Us nonfraudulent customers.

$40 billion in fraudulent claims each years ends up costing the average family $400-700 in increased premiums.  This woman is part of the cause.


So, outside your own personal vengeance. Killing an elderly lady for $400/month is the right answer? Like for society?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She can show up and the jail will not accept her for processing. They'll look at her medical needs and turn her away.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Madman drummers bummers: Whew, another hardened, violent criminal off the streets.

Unless this elderly lady was conned into the insurance fraud by a roof salesman, which is entirely possible, I have no sympathy.

Too much "well, it wasn't a SERIOUS crime" attitude in this country right now if you ask me.

// you didn't.


Yes. The severity and harm caused by crime should be factored into the punishment by the government. The thoughtless application of law and mindless pursuit of punishment is utter nonsense.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Local 10 News will be there Monday morning when Williams turns herself in.

Will they still be there 45 minutes later when she's released on her own recognizance?
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Local 10 News will be there Monday morning when Williams turns herself in.

Will they still be there 45 minutes later when she's released on her own recognizance?


Probably. But, the fact still remains: you're giving an 80-year-old woman a criminal record, and unnecessarily stressing her out for what? To prove a goddamn point?

Great use of legal resources there.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's against the law to steal from the rich.  Especially while black.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

crackizzle: NotThatGuyAgain: dukeblue219: Madman drummers bummers: Whew, another hardened, violent criminal off the streets.

Unless this elderly lady was conned into the insurance fraud by a roof salesman, which is entirely possible, I have no sympathy.

Too much "well, it wasn't a SERIOUS crime" attitude in this country right now if you ask me.

// you didn't.

I have no sympathy for her.

Fraudulent claims cost insurance companies a ton of money.  They pass those costs onto who?  Us nonfraudulent customers.

$40 billion in fraudulent claims each years ends up costing the average family $400-700 in increased premiums.  This woman is part of the cause.

So, outside your own personal vengeance. Killing an elderly lady for $400/month is the right answer? Like for society?


I didn't force her to commit fraud, and she'll never see a single day in prison.  Grow up.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: dukeblue219: Madman drummers bummers: Whew, another hardened, violent criminal off the streets.

Unless this elderly lady was conned into the insurance fraud by a roof salesman, which is entirely possible, I have no sympathy.

Too much "well, it wasn't a SERIOUS crime" attitude in this country right now if you ask me.

// you didn't.

I have no sympathy for her.

Fraudulent claims cost insurance companies a ton of money.  They pass those costs onto who?  Us nonfraudulent customers.

$40 billion in fraudulent claims each years ends up costing the average family $400-700 in increased premiums.  This woman is part of the cause.


Unless she was conned by a roof salesman. Their were two competing firms in our area saying a bunch of my neighbors had hail damage from a storm two years ago. They said they would write up all the paperwork, contact the insurance agencys, but in the end we would have to file the paperwork. It's a scam.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Not sure why her age or condition is relevant. "Being old" isn't a defense when charged with a crime. It's not a free pass. And she's not going to spend a minute in a cell. They'll book her and release her. It's a formality. This whole article is the attorney using the media to generate outrage on her behalf.


Yes, and I hope that a crappy insurance company, desperate to cut corners on every payment, just doesn't decide to do this to YOUR elderly mother.

/Right is right
//even when it's wrong
///They really better have her bail set and ready when she arrives so she can just turn around and go home
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: crackizzle: NotThatGuyAgain: dukeblue219: Madman drummers bummers: Whew, another hardened, violent criminal off the streets.

Unless this elderly lady was conned into the insurance fraud by a roof salesman, which is entirely possible, I have no sympathy.

Too much "well, it wasn't a SERIOUS crime" attitude in this country right now if you ask me.

// you didn't.

I have no sympathy for her.

Fraudulent claims cost insurance companies a ton of money.  They pass those costs onto who?  Us nonfraudulent customers.

$40 billion in fraudulent claims each years ends up costing the average family $400-700 in increased premiums.  This woman is part of the cause.

So, outside your own personal vengeance. Killing an elderly lady for $400/month is the right answer? Like for society?

I didn't force her to commit fraud, and she'll never see a single day in prison.  Grow up.


And right now, it hasn't been determined that she has committed fraud as she is only accused of it. You're already assuming that she's guilty so she must deserve whatever treatment.

Hopefully they just go have her sign in and turn around to go right back out. Like they do with other folks in similar situations.

But maybe 'arrest kits' should be developed and deployed so that the police can make house-call arrests. Items for mug shots and signing in via tablet or 'something'. There just must be a better way and perhaps that's the direction we should be moving in, instead of just throwing up our hands and stating that this is just the way it is.

/Not trolling you
//Just trying to help open you up to new ideas
///and have a bit more empathy of our mothers :)
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: Trainspotr: Local 10 News will be there Monday morning when Williams turns herself in.

Will they still be there 45 minutes later when she's released on her own recognizance?

Probably. But, the fact still remains: you're giving an 80-year-old woman a criminal record, and unnecessarily stressing her out for what? To prove a goddamn point?

Great use of legal resources there.


What resources are those? I'm pretty sure everyone who works at the courthouse would be there Monday whether or not the insurance scammer shows up.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.