(The Verge)   Surfing eBay looking for a little sumtin' sumtin' is coming to an end soon   (theverge.com) divider line
19
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning all adult content should make it more difficult for bad actors to monetize revenge porn or other content published without the consent of all participants.

"Monetize revenge porn"? If I want revenge I am spreading my ex far and wide to anyone who will take her, free of charge. If I want to make money on her eBay would not be my first choice.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alan Moore's epic comic collection Lost Girls, where Wendy from Peter Pan and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz just really go at it

I'll be in my bunk?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Banning all adult content should make it more difficult for bad actors to monetize revenge porn or other content published without the consent of all participants.

"Monetize revenge porn"? If I want revenge I am spreading my ex far and wide to anyone who will take her, free of charge. If I want to make money on her eBay would not be my first choice.


Isn't that how she became your ex?

/phrasing?
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never understand why human beings around the world insist on denying each other's sexuality. Revenge porn is just another excuse.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Alan Moore's epic comic collection Lost Girls, where Wendy from Peter Pan and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz just really go at it

I'll be in my bunk?


Yeah, came here to post this quote.  I had no idea this was a thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Alan Moore's epic comic collection Lost Girls, where Wendy from Peter Pan and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz just really go at it

I'll be in my bunk?


it's... defintely a thing. That exists.

I suspect he did it mostly to piss people off.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about stuff like toys and used undies? There's some weird stuff on Ebay, y'all. It's amazing what pops up in the search list when you're looking for replacement china
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Alan Moore's epic comic collection Lost Girls, where Wendy from Peter Pan and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz just really go at it

I'll be in my bunk?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: What about stuff like toys and used undies? There's some weird stuff on Ebay, y'all. It's amazing what pops up in the search list when you're looking for replacement china

Ebay - where we not only have replacement china, we have replacement vagina
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And they will never, ever, tear us apart...

*sax solo*
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 320x180]

And they will never, ever, tear us apart...

*sax solo*


Do you want the mustache on or off?

/too bad
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Ms. Hushpuppy: What about stuff like toys and used undies? There's some weird stuff on Ebay, y'all. It's amazing what pops up in the search list when you're looking for replacement china

Ebay - where we not only have replacement china, we have replacement vagina


I think replacement vaginas are only sold on AliBaba.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Darth Vader NO!
Youtube WWaLxFIVX1s
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know what's going on in TFA because I DNRTFA...  I would just like to chime in to say, "eBay?  Is that still a thing?"

I haven't looked at or even thought about that thing in so long, I can't believe it's still there.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is Jamie Iannone "pulling a Drew" and getting rid of the Foobies as a prelude for running for office?

;-)
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why would people be cruising eBay for anonymous sex? That's what Craigslist is for...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But of course Playboy, Penthouse and sexually-themed *mainstream* magazines will still be there.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

doosh: [Fark user image image 653x800]


ಠ_ಠ
 
