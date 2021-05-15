 Skip to content
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former barista Josie Morales tweeted a photo of the $14 drink and its extensive modification label earlier this month, along with the caption, "On [today's] episode of why I wanna quit my job."

Mission accomplished.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should raise the price of complex drinks until they find out how much people are willing to pay to be weird or trendy.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a d-bag.

I bet he brags about this to women half his age before he needs to be in the gym in 26 minutes.
 
SpiritualRemains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are willing to pay $14 for a Blizzard, you should be able to get it any way you want it.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Former barista Josie Morales tweeted a photo of the $14 drink and its extensive modification label earlier this month, along with the caption, "On [today's] episode of why I wanna quit my job."

Mission accomplished.


Called it.

https://fark.com/11384892/135714792
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this Starbucks thing I keep hearing about?

(I live on the poor side of Oklahoma City by Tinker AFB, no Starbucks within 10 miles until just before Covid hit.)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starbucks; the place where people go that don't really like coffee.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, considering the Tide Pod challenge never actually happened, should I assume this Edward challenge thing also isn't happening?
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edward will have diabetes before he is 40.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell is being a server for dbags like this.

/Heaven has a side door where you can go in, punch him square in the nads, and then walk back through the door with no consequences
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the kids feeling the need to post things on social media that you KNOW will get you in trouble/fired?!

And you can't say "he didn't think/know he'd get in trouble" because if he's the type to post something like this on social media, he's the type to BE on social media a lot and experience this type of thing happening to OTHER people all the time!

I'm not even ON social media but I've seen enough stories like this to know not to post this kind of stuff to social media

/social media
//is Fark considered social media now?
///if so, I just posted on social media
 
c152atn67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The post, which garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, ultimately led to Morales' termination, as Starbucks determined it was a violation of their social media policy. However, Edward says he doesn't intend to stop ordering the specialty drink, which has since been dubbed "the Edward."

plus

"I found Josie on Instagram and reached out to make sure he didn't get into any trouble for posting it," Edward told the Post.

Are in some fairly direct conflict with each other, unless the second statement was made before the first.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: They should raise the price of complex drinks until they find out how much people are willing to pay to be weird or trendy.


Do they not already charge individually for all those "extra" things?  I never got anything more than plain coffee when I went there, so I honestly don't know.  I just remember that even the base-level coffee "drinks" (the ones like milkshakes basically) were already pretty expensive, so adding $0.25 or $0.50 per 'extra' would add up pretty quickly for an order like this guy's.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: They should raise the price of complex drinks until they find out how much people are willing to pay to be weird or trendy.


It was a $14 iced coffee.  They charge for every extra choice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Speaking as a shareholder, I approve of this.  The divided has increased every quarter for a decade because of people like this.

I don't even like Starbucks. It's a part of my investing strategy:  buy stupid shiat that everyone loves. I'm way up.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: ZAZ: They should raise the price of complex drinks until they find out how much people are willing to pay to be weird or trendy.

Do they not already charge individually for all those "extra" things?  I never got anything more than plain coffee when I went there, so I honestly don't know.  I just remember that even the base-level coffee "drinks" (the ones like milkshakes basically) were already pretty expensive, so adding $0.25 or $0.50 per 'extra' would add up pretty quickly for an order like this guy's.


I think it was free from his loyalty points. So it probably cost him $75 worth of other Starbucks orders.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buntz: I don't get the kids feeling the need to post things on social media that you KNOW will get you in trouble/fired?!


You're talking about people who grew up in the social media world, where the expectation is that you'll share, share, share, with many apps (such as Venmo) by default being set so that you share even your financial transactions. They haven't known anything BUT that world.

So it's not at all surprising to me that people continue to overshare. It's how the world they grew up in exists.

Now older people who do that shiat, yeah, that boggles my mind. THEY should know better, since they came up in the World Before. It's not like it habitual for them, something ingrained from their early youth.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Edward, and people like him:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: What a d-bag.

I bet he brags about this to women half his age before he needs to be in the gym in 26 minutes.


Yeah, paying for all those extras that take the whiny "Barista" a minute or less to add.  The horror.
 
roc6783
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Starbucks; the place where people go that don't really like coffee.


To be fair, I don't really like coffee, but I go to McDonald's for $1, black.
 
synithium
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone behind you in line seriously appreciates your creativity.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm over fifty and thus don't feel the peer pressure to embrace influenzer culture and run around doing stupid shiat for "clout".

Yeah, our generation has its problems too. Don't "OK Boomer" me.

Also, I'm old enough to remember the complaints about 4 dollar coffee, but $14?

//my lawn. get off
 
Fedora
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

roc6783: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Starbucks; the place where people go that don't really like coffee.

To be fair, I don't really like coffee, but I go to McDonald's for $1, black.


Starbuck's is a milkshake store.
Go to McD's or Dunkin' if you want coffee.  I used to go to a DD in downtown Chicago.  I tipped a buck for a cup of coffee.  I always got my cup as soon as I walked in the door no matter how long the line was.
 
cleek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the kind of obnoxious opulence that really points up the issues in American society.  "Hahaha I'm can afford to demand expensive and time intensive drinks from you wage-slaves, and everyone can wait on my desires and see what a entitled twat I am."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: What a d-bag.

I bet he brags about this to women half his age before he needs to be in the gym in 26 minutes.


Drinking things like that? I'd bet he hasn't seen his own dick in years.
 
orbister
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Hell is being a server for dbags like this.


He gave a list of ingredients and paid for them to be made into a drink. What's the issue?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
McDonalds iced coffee is better than Starbucks
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: This is the kind of obnoxious opulence that really points up the issues in American society.


And is a good primer for explaining why no one wants to work right now.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just another reason not to go to Starbuck's because I would be the guy right behind him in line.

(Last time I was in a Starbuck's was in Amesterdam in 2012. Went there for coffee because we made the mistake of going in to a "Coffee Shop" and were surprised that they didin't sell coffee.)
 
0100010
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: McDonalds iced coffee is better than Starbucks


That's a very low bar.  Who actually likes their coffee made from burnt beans?
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Geezus, that drink alone is his daily requirement for calories. And I can't imagine what the sugar and caffeine does to his intestines. And his beta cells.

img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: This is the kind of obnoxious opulence that really points up the issues in American society.  "Hahaha I'm can afford to demand expensive and time intensive drinks from you wage-slaves, and everyone can wait on my desires and see what a entitled twat I am."


FTFA: "...the company's higher-ups say it's all part of the Starbucks experience (emphasis mine)."

I was that child in class who never subscribed to group think, was always the odd one out, and marched to the beat of a different drummer.  The teachers were convinced I would be a plague on society and yet my peers would fall into this group of entitled twats who scream "I'M SPECIAL!"
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I'm glad I'm over fifty and thus don't feel the peer pressure to embrace influenzer culture and run around doing stupid shiat for "clout".

Yeah, our generation has its problems too. Don't "OK Boomer" me.

Also, I'm old enough to remember the complaints about 4 dollar coffee, but $14?

//my lawn. get off


I'm 36 and I don't feel the pressure to embrace influenzer culture.

It's not an age thing. It's a stupidity thing.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I used to work in a coffee shop. Is that an annoying order? For sure. But I mean it's your job to do it. Also, guy should not have been fired... For those not familiar with food service, many of the people making your coffee are super farked up, like a lot of the time.

We were all sad when a woman got fired for shooting meth in the bathroom because she was a real enthusiastic cleaner.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Edward Challenge?

Is that where you become a creepy, sparkly, brooding emo-boi stalker?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orbister: swankywanky: Hell is being a server for dbags like this.

He gave a list of ingredients and paid for them to be made into a drink. What's the issue?


Well besides the hit to time management of the supply chain, leading to a back up of everyone else's order and lost sales from customers on line waiting too long and leaving?

The fact that all those ingredients end up creating a drink where at least half needs to go as spillage. How do you get five bananas and 30oz of optional extras plus the original base all into one Venti cup? You can't and the rest goes down the drain. Gross waste of food and you actually end up with half the amount of caffeine you would have, so what the hell was the point.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At the time, I could've pulled espresso and made your half-caff, almond milk, caramel topped, ice blended coffee with a flourish...

I also just smoked a blunt with assistant manager.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about eating glitter, honestly.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wasn't it an online/app order? Aren't Starbucks employees paid by the hour? What farking difference does it make?

It would be another thing if he waltzed in 5 minutes before closing and made the order over the counter.
 
