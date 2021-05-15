 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   The Secret Garden isn't in a book, it's in Rhode Island   (local21news.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Secret garden, Rhode Island, guests  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 4:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So wait, there is actually something in Rhode Island besides ocean and Providence?
 
zidders
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So wait, there is actually something in Rhode Island besides ocean and Providence?


Yes. Ignorance and homophobia.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I passed by a secret garden in the hustle and bustle of NYC.
Walking down a busy street and I look to my left and in this space, about twice as wide as an alley, was this beautiful and serene garden with a bench.
It really felt like something out of a movie.

/can't recall if there was a water fixture there or not
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.