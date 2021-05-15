 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Harry tosses Granny under the lorry (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Awkward, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William of Wales, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, House of Windsor, Prince, Royal Highness  
•       •       •

1021 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2021 at 6:05 AM



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen?

Nah, she's just a racist old lady.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark em. That old idea of suffer in silence, emotions are for the weak and stifling all emotions is a show of class are for emotionally stunted assholes that perpetuate toxic masculinity and that shiat needs to die.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw her right in the wheely bin ya chav
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry has clearly been pissed off with his family for some time. When he first started being (commendably, in my opinion) frank about his mental health and alcohol issues he was clearly furious about being made to walk behind his mother's coffin in that ghastly funeral, and though he was forced to "clarify" quickly, I suspect the fury remains.

Prince Philip had many good qualities, but it's clear that he was an austere and unsympathetic father, and Charles seems to have been much the same - with a side measure of constant public humiliation of his wife thrown in. At least Prince Philip kept his affair (or affair, but I only know of one) pretty quiet.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would he give an interview with Dax Shepard.  He looks the the friend that everyone has that crashes on your couch and smokes all weed without chipping in.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Why would he give an interview with Dax Shepard.  He looks the the friend that everyone has that crashes on your couch and smokes all weed without chipping in.


Thats better than how you look. And by all accounts Dax is actually a fantastic human being. Again, not like you


Perhaps you are just projecting your own issues onto others?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Why would he give an interview with Dax Shepard.  He looks the the friend that everyone has that crashes on your couch and smokes all weed without chipping in.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Harry has clearly been pissed off with his family for some time. When he first started being (commendably, in my opinion) frank about his mental health and alcohol issues he was clearly furious about being made to walk behind his mother's coffin in that ghastly funeral, and though he was forced to "clarify" quickly, I suspect the fury remains.


Fark the spoiled little bastard.

On the other side:-

1. Education at one of the best schools in England
2. Private tutors to help him
3. A job given to him, including helicopter pilot training
4. An inheritance worth millions
5. Ploughing lingerie models because of those millions
6. An allowance from his dad until his mid-30s.
7. The backing of government and various corporations when he wanted to set up a charity event
8. Marrying an attractive actress
9. A free, large renovated house near Windsor
10. Holidays in Gstaad as a child

Does this twat think with his looks and intelligence he'd have gone on dates with a girl like this? You get to hit this, in exchange for being our performing monkey, the ungrateful little shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Why would he give an interview with Dax Shepard.  He looks the the friend that everyone has that crashes on your couch and smokes all weed without chipping in.


I did not RTFA, as one does, but Dax and weed sounds funny.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, why doesn't Harry ever complain about his mother whoring it up in the last few years rather than spending time with her children?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkeruk: a girl like this? Y


Poor thing can't even afford curtains.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkeruk: Also, why doesn't Harry ever complain about his mother whoring it up in the last few years rather than spending time with her children?


Because we hold the dead up on pedestals that they probably don't deserve.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike the kids of American elites, he picked up the sabre and got in the shiat.

/feel dirty now
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: LordBeavis: Why would he give an interview with Dax Shepard.  He looks the the friend that everyone has that crashes on your couch and smokes all weed without chipping in.

Thats better than how you look. And by all accounts Dax is actually a fantastic human being. Again, not like you


Perhaps you are just projecting your own issues onto others?


.. said the projector..
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

farkeruk: orbister: Harry has clearly been pissed off with his family for some time. When he first started being (commendably, in my opinion) frank about his mental health and alcohol issues he was clearly furious about being made to walk behind his mother's coffin in that ghastly funeral, and though he was forced to "clarify" quickly, I suspect the fury remains.

Fark the spoiled little bastard.

On the other side:-

1. Education at one of the best schools in England
2. Private tutors to help him
3. A job given to him, including helicopter pilot training
4. An inheritance worth millions
5. Ploughing lingerie models because of those millions
6. An allowance from his dad until his mid-30s.
7. The backing of government and various corporations when he wanted to set up a charity event
8. Marrying an attractive actress
9. A free, large renovated house near Windsor
10. Holidays in Gstaad as a child

Does this twat think with his looks and intelligence he'd have gone on dates with a girl like this? You get to hit this, in exchange for being our performing monkey, the ungrateful little shiat.

[Fark user image image 810x539]


Someone sounds super jelly

Not a good look, man
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: farkeruk: a girl like this? Y

Poor thing can't even afford curtains.


A woman that hot is usually lame in bed. Doubly so if she's British.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: libranoelrose: farkeruk: a girl like this? Y

Poor thing can't even afford curtains.

A woman that hot is usually lame in bed. Doubly so if she's British.


I dunno, the British do like their fish and chips
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow. As someone that grew up in a shiatty family I am sitting here wondering how I would kill the person that discounts my concerns/opinion about my own upbringing while simultaneously calling themselves an expert on my own family.

This dude had a shiatty childhood. He's allowed to feel however the hell he wants about it. He's allowed to say whatever the fark he wants about the people that he feels betrayed him. I know exactly how he feels. The older we get the more we realize our parents did more farked up shiat than we even realized at 18. Get the fark over it.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd be a little bitter towards the people that killed my mom too
 
fargin a
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't believe Brits (and others) still buy into royal bullshiat.
Especially in this social climate.
 
indylaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The fact that the Express is still fixated on him and his issues with his family only goes to prove Harry's point. The British tabloid press are monsters who feel entitled to treat the royal family  as their own punching bag while subjecting them, even children, to grotesque levels of scrutiny and humiliation. He clearly doesn't want to be part of that world any more and yet the tabloids can't help but talk shiat about his family life.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're all scumbags, including Harry and his narcissistic wife.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

farkeruk: orbister: Harry has clearly been pissed off with his family for some time. When he first started being (commendably, in my opinion) frank about his mental health and alcohol issues he was clearly furious about being made to walk behind his mother's coffin in that ghastly funeral, and though he was forced to "clarify" quickly, I suspect the fury remains.

Fark the spoiled little bastard.

On the other side:-

1. Education at one of the best schools in England
2. Private tutors to help him
3. A job given to him, including helicopter pilot training
4. An inheritance worth millions
5. Ploughing lingerie models because of those millions
6. An allowance from his dad until his mid-30s.
7. The backing of government and various corporations when he wanted to set up a charity event
8. Marrying an attractive actress
9. A free, large renovated house near Windsor
10. Holidays in Gstaad as a child

Does this twat think with his looks and intelligence he'd have gone on dates with a girl like this? You get to hit this, in exchange for being our performing monkey, the ungrateful little shiat.

[Fark user image 810x539]


You sound ignorant, bitter and generally like a loser. Ignorant because you think material things makes up for an emotionally and psychologically cold to abusive upbringing. Bitter because you think all those things on that list are unobtainable unless someone had real money and connections and that makes you happy because it allows you to excuse yourself for a life without effort and achievement. And a loser because the way you wrote it, in your experience the only way you can fathom sleeping with someone like that women is by having a lot of money.


/Non-royal British deserve no sympathy for the stupid reality show that is British royalty, because they didn't make the right decision to get rid of the nobility like France did.
 
mikey15
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Poor thing can't even afford curtains"
Guessing there's no carpet either
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fargin a: Can't believe Brits (and others) still buy into royal bullshiat.
Especially in this social climate.


I usually agree. But I also know how we treat celebrities. The difference being we don't fund the celebrities with our tax dollars, don't fund them at all unless we choose to. (Accept for police security and that sort of thing.)
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A professional royal commenter?!

Every day Napoleon's failure to conquer England generates weirder and dumber consequences.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Someone sounds super jelly


Actually no. I would like my taxes back that pay for these useless freeloaders, but it's more about perspective. I know people whose parents shot themselves. I know people whose fathers left them as infants, leaving their mother to both work and raise them. I know people who had to live in a tiny flat when their father became disabled and they had to sell the house.

Your father had a frosty, distant relationship with you? Talk to the millions of other people who will tell you the same thing, who have to go to work in a factory every day and don't get to bang lingerie models.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkeruk: qorkfiend: Someone sounds super jelly

Actually no. I would like my taxes back that pay for these useless freeloaders, but it's more about perspective. I know people whose parents shot themselves. I know people whose fathers left them as infants, leaving their mother to both work and raise them. I know people who had to live in a tiny flat when their father became disabled and they had to sell the house.

Your father had a frosty, distant relationship with you? Talk to the millions of other people who will tell you the same thing, who have to go to work in a factory every day and don't get to bang lingerie models.


farking relax.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkeruk: orbister: Harry has clearly been pissed off with his family for some time. When he first started being (commendably, in my opinion) frank about his mental health and alcohol issues he was clearly furious about being made to walk behind his mother's coffin in that ghastly funeral, and though he was forced to "clarify" quickly, I suspect the fury remains.

Fark the spoiled little bastard.

On the other side:-

1. Education at one of the best schools in England
2. Private tutors to help him
3. A job given to him, including helicopter pilot training
4. An inheritance worth millions
5. Ploughing lingerie models because of those millions
6. An allowance from his dad until his mid-30s.
7. The backing of government and various corporations when he wanted to set up a charity event
8. Marrying an attractive actress
9. A free, large renovated house near Windsor
10. Holidays in Gstaad as a child

Does this twat think with his looks and intelligence he'd have gone on dates with a girl like this? You get to hit this, in exchange for being our performing monkey, the ungrateful little shiat.

[Fark user image image 810x539]


I don't know what kind of sad incel rant this is, but if Harry had looked like he looks (hot!) and just been in the military, he could have farked plenty of hot chicks. But you know, life isn't just about farking hot chick, it's also about being an emotionally satisfied and healthy individual, and it's not wrong to criticize the ghastly abusive parenting and social emotional patterns of the royal family.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

farkeruk: Also, why doesn't Harry ever complain about his mother whoring it up in the last few years rather than spending time with her children?


Because maybe he has compassion for the fact she was an emotionally abused and neglected teenager that was used and manipulated by his father and the whole family and also abused and neglected as a child by her own family. While she may not have been perfect, she was trying a hell of a lot harder and with zero help.
 
Magnus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ace in your face: farkeruk: Also, why doesn't Harry ever complain about his mother whoring it up in the last few years rather than spending time with her children?

Because maybe he has compassion for the fact she was an emotionally abused and neglected teenager that was used and manipulated by his father and the whole family and also abused and neglected as a child by her own family. While she may not have been perfect, she was trying a hell of a lot harder and with zero help.


Zero help??    Hahahahahahahahahaha!  Wait, you're serious??!   Hahahahahahahahaha!

Yeah, they were practically homeless with only 7 domestic servants.

Zero help...jeez.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkeruk: qorkfiend: Someone sounds super jelly

Actually no. I would like my taxes back that pay for these useless freeloaders, but it's more about perspective. I know people whose parents shot themselves. I know people whose fathers left them as infants, leaving their mother to both work and raise them. I know people who had to live in a tiny flat when their father became disabled and they had to sell the house.

Your father had a frosty, distant relationship with you? Talk to the millions of other people who will tell you the same thing, who have to go to work in a factory every day and don't get to bang lingerie models.


So living in a tiny flat is worse than your father abusing your mom to the point shes having a mental breakdown and then having that mom (the only parent at that point who gives you love and affection) be killed as a young child? Ok. Sure.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The royal family has no real duties left but to provide unending drama. Let them do their job.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magnus: ace in your face: farkeruk: Also, why doesn't Harry ever complain about his mother whoring it up in the last few years rather than spending time with her children?

Because maybe he has compassion for the fact she was an emotionally abused and neglected teenager that was used and manipulated by his father and the whole family and also abused and neglected as a child by her own family. While she may not have been perfect, she was trying a hell of a lot harder and with zero help.

Zero help??    Hahahahahahahahahaha!  Wait, you're serious??!   Hahahahahahahahaha!

Yeah, they were practically homeless with only 7 domestic servants.

Zero help...jeez.


Servants don't make up for emotional neglect. You can tell this by how attached she became to her butler- who wrote a tell all. She needed emotional support, which, as a single mother, let me tell you is the thing that is the HARDEST about being a single parent, or a neglected spouse.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: You sound ignorant, bitter and generally like a loser. Ignorant because you think material things makes up for an emotionally and psychologically cold to abusive upbringing. Bitter because you think all those things on that list are unobtainable unless someone had real money and connections and that makes you happy because it allows you to excuse yourself for a life without effort and achievement. And a loser because the way you wrote it, in your experience the only way you can fathom sleeping with someone like that women is by having a lot of money.


1. Lots of people have emotionally and psychologically cold upbringings
2. Show me an example of a C list actress or lingerie model who is dating or married to a guy with Harry's looks, skills and personality and isn't rich. Someone who left school with few qualifications and then went on to be an army captain, or another job that pays around £40K per annum.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The English are already noted for not exactly effusive parenting.  Add that to the Germanic royal lineage, and you're all set for a combo of weird BDSM and scat fetishism, plus terrible parenting.

Hopefully not all at once, but they are royals, they do weird shiat.
 
Magnus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Magnus: ace in your face: farkeruk: Also, why doesn't Harry ever complain about his mother whoring it up in the last few years rather than spending time with her children?

Because maybe he has compassion for the fact she was an emotionally abused and neglected teenager that was used and manipulated by his father and the whole family and also abused and neglected as a child by her own family. While she may not have been perfect, she was trying a hell of a lot harder and with zero help.

Zero help??    Hahahahahahahahahaha!  Wait, you're serious??!   Hahahahahahahahaha!

Yeah, they were practically homeless with only 7 domestic servants.

Zero help...jeez.

Servants don't make up for emotional neglect. You can tell this by how attached she became to her butler- who wrote a tell all. She needed emotional support, which, as a single mother, let me tell you is the thing that is the HARDEST about being a single parent, or a neglected spouse.


So, you were wrong when you said zero help.  And now you know, absolutely know about her emotional neglect?  Why would you be correct about her emotional state when you can't get the "zero help" thing correct?
 
farkeruk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Servants don't make up for emotional neglect. You can tell this by how attached she became to her butler- who wrote a tell all. She needed emotional support, which, as a single mother, let me tell you is the thing that is the HARDEST about being a single parent, or a neglected spouse.


No, but they make things more comfortable, easier to handle. If you are depressed and the bills are paid, it's a lot better than being depressed and having to get up and go to your checkout job, come home and cook for the kids.

Again, lots of people have these problems and don't have that support.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkeruk: Heliodorus: You sound ignorant, bitter and generally like a loser. Ignorant because you think material things makes up for an emotionally and psychologically cold to abusive upbringing. Bitter because you think all those things on that list are unobtainable unless someone had real money and connections and that makes you happy because it allows you to excuse yourself for a life without effort and achievement. And a loser because the way you wrote it, in your experience the only way you can fathom sleeping with someone like that women is by having a lot of money.

1. Lots of people have emotionally and psychologically cold upbringings
2. Show me an example of a C list actress or lingerie model who is dating or married to a guy with Harry's looks, skills and personality and isn't rich. Someone who left school with few qualifications and then went on to be an army captain, or another job that pays around £40K per annum.


I've banged women far above my pay grade. You could too if you weren't such a bitter insufferable asshole.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ace in your face: So living in a tiny flat is worse than your father abusing your mom to the point shes having a mental breakdown and then having that mom (the only parent at that point who gives you love and affection) be killed as a young child? Ok. Sure.


Abusing his mom? Really? When did he hit her?

She was a fark-up even before she met Charles. Lots of people are just inherently needy and even if you provide their needs 24/7, they'll complain about it. And she chose to marry him. A guy who was clearly emotionally stunted to anyone who could see, and looks weird, but I'm sure that has nothing to do with the money and servants.
 
farkeruk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I've banged women far above my pay grade. You could too if you weren't such a bitter insufferable asshole.


What actresses with a regular part in a TV show?
 
