(CBC)   Americans plan to invade Canada with their sparkling vaccinated bodies, glistening with droplets and their immune biceps flexing next to Pfizer hair like it's nothing   (cbc.ca)
10
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Canadians. Massing 90% of their population within 90 miles of the US border preparing for invasion. Then lulling us with LetterKenny.

davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Time for a wall, and they can pay for it.

Jesus though, with the 128th safest country in the world right below us here in Canada the 6th safest country in the world, are they gonna pull us down or are we gonna lift them up?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*flexes*
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Do you even vax, bro?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Canadians. Massing 90% of their population within 90 miles of the US border preparing for invasion. Then lulling us with LetterKenny.

/insidious

Taking advantage of our government-provided healthcare
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Canadians. Massing 90% of their population within 90 miles of the US border preparing for invasion. Then lulling us with LetterKenny.

/insidious

Forcing us to get Hulu in order to watch Letterkenny is probably Canada at their most vicious.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is one of the weirdest titles for a Chuck Tingle novel I've ever seen.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Things were rough in February but we're catching up now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do you know why the talks are happening? Because the NHL told the Canadian authorities that they need an answer about cross-border play by June 1st. Seriously
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So much for freedom of movement.
You just know this is going to come with mandatory vaccination to cross, people losing autonomy on their own bodies.
So much for freedom.
And Canada a willing participant in this enslavement of people.
:(

