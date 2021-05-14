 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   Coming soon: Battlebots - Mars Edition   (theverge.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Mars, NASA, rover-lander bundle, country's Tianwen-1 spacecraft, surface of Mars, Space exploration, second country, first pair of robots  
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll bet Ziggo could have taken both of them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty soon they are going to need Ingenuity to provide traffic reports.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Red China wasn't enough... now they have to annex the red planet.
 
phishrace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A Mars rover made in China? I hope they paid extra for the extended warranty.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: I'll bet Ziggo could have taken both of them.


My money is on SOW.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x276]


I can't believe I enjoy that movie, especially finding out that the southern cowboy is the Communist traitor!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh no, poor local Martians will get the coronavirus! They might go extinct because of China!

Anyway, I expect to see rocks from Mars and other products on Aliexpress in a few months.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Of course they did. Pretty sure it is with stolen tech from the US lol.
 
