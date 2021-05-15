 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Look, all we want is to make to-go cocktails for our customers. The liquor stores sell booze and the customers don't drink it there. Restaurants offer walk out meals with booze. Why not us?   (saltwire.com) divider line
Clash City Farker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because everyone knows that when you buy a bottle of booze form a liquor store that it is physically impossible to open it until you get home.

:-D
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: Because everyone knows that when you buy a bottle of booze form a liquor store that it is physically impossible to open it until you get home.

:-D


I think you've made their point.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

