(Toronto Star)   Self Contained Underwater Cleaning Apparatus   (thestar.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Lake Tahoe, Metric system, Stateline, Nevada, South Lake Tahoe, California, Nevada, Donner Pass, Scuba diving, SOUTH LAKE TAHOE  
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bad excuse to go diving. Enthusiasts in activities like this are often limited by funds available, so getting free boat and air goes a long way.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
and found 20 large or heavy items, including buckets filled with cement and

Did they find the body to go with it?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scuca?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.chzbgr.com image 504x497]


I'm from California and that looks accurate.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sangamon Taylor approves
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ridding Tahoe of trash? Great!

Do Reno next.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.chzbgr.com image 504x497]


That's East Coasters and those who flew there.  For those who drove there to/from the Grand Canyon, you have a tiny dot of Las Vegas and a huge state of "here there be cactus".

/that bit in Top Gear where they are in the middle of the SW desert isn't far from the truth
//they probably needed two guys to keep lookout each way
///but only had to move everything out of they way for an incoming car every hour or so
/[bonus slashie] I was 14 for that trip, so it is a bit more hazy than most farkers' memories of Nevada
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SCUAKUM?
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Scuca?


Skookum.

As in, skookum choocher.
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Not a bad excuse to go diving. Enthusiasts in activities like this are often limited by funds available, so getting free boat and air goes a long way.


I would LOVE to be paid to dive in Lake Tahoe, even if I was collecting trash.

Hell, I'd do it just for expenses.

/one of the most beautiful spots on Earth
//clear, cold, and blue
///so pure, it takes twice the effort just to tread water
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would have called it the Self Contained Underwater Nature Taskforce.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: kdawg7736: [i.chzbgr.com image 504x497]

I'm from California and that looks accurate.


I'm also from California. NV has Vegas in the south, Reno in the west right across from Lake Tahoe, a shiat ton of nothing everywhere else, and Carson City exists somewhere.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

