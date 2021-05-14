 Skip to content
(National Park Service)   Not news: being trapped by an avalanche while mountaineering in Glacier. News: being trapped by an avalanche while bicycling in Glacier   (nps.gov) divider line
    More: Misc, Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier National Park rangers, Logan Pass, Park officials, sudden onset, Snow, warm weather, Thursday afternoon  
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Three bikers, a husband and wife along with a friend

whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice to hear there's still snow up there at this time of year.
 
Sairobi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Going biking on this road later this month, so I am NOT getting a kick out of this.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lemme guess...

...Rainbow Road?...

/June, you suburban boneheads! THE SNOWPACK MELTS IN *JUNE*.
//DNRTFA
///5$ says "furrnurrs". (Non-Montanans)
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they have tickets?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Again?

https://www.kulr8.com/news/montana/av​a​lanche-strands-cyclists-on-going-to-th​e-sun-road/article_edcca7d9-4b4d-53c5-​af83-f89856f6d8a5.html
 
