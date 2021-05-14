 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   It was like propane bottle rockets   (ky3.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Year of birth missing, Employment, Public, propane plant Thursday afternoon, small propane tanks, Kosan Crisplant plant, South Prairie Lane, large fire  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 11:45 PM (16 minutes ago)



6 Comments     (+0 »)
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is one of my many phobias whenever I see a truck carrying tanks I freak
 
prepper12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Am I the only one seeing the giant pile of random propane tanks that they're hosing down? And that's allowed?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
king of the hill : mega lo mart explodes!
Youtube ephTpUsYPxY
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
now you're cooking with gas...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Simpsons - Propane/Urethra Joke
Youtube vZbRbYYzyOM
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

