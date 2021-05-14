 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Do you know any of these men? A couple got married in 1957 and the photo lab refused to return the pictures because they were deemed obscene   (ouronestory.com) divider line
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dad? Oh, nevermind.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Regis Philbin?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Withholding their photos is/was obscene.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You think this is only about 1957.

I once posted pics of gay couples kissing....some shirtless...nothing below the waist. And some MORAN who was working UAE that weekend bragging about how 'free it was'  said I was trying to get him fired for accessing OBSCENE pictures. (Apparently fark can turn their definition of obscene to Women driving cars while wearing sleeveless shirts and eating bacon depending on your country of access).

Yeah...I still have a problem with that.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I worked at a drug store chain in the early 70s and took in film from customers to get it processed. On return, I would look thru all the photos and pull out "the good ones". I was young and naive. Someone finally told my why K&Y jelly was such a popular item after asking a fellow "sales associate". Those were the days my friends.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are beautiful photos and and a nice setting. That's terrible they didn't get those pictures back.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all this time, I thought they were just roommates.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for a couple old enough to be married in 1957?  After 64 years, you're better off looking in the local cemetery.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was even bold enough to perform a gay marriage in 1957?

Also, first thing I thought of:

Keep It Gay - The Producers
Youtube Ri2TplWqY1o
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay people? In 1957 Los Angeles?
You're going to have to narrow it down a bit.

Sorry.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a long-shot, but can they try magnifying the telephone to see if the number on the dial is readable?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how to throw a real Sausage Party.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black & White photos they could have developed themselves.
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Looking for a couple old enough to be married in 1957?  After 64 years, you're better off looking in the local cemetery.


Local to where?
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pileofbutts: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Looking for a couple old enough to be married in 1957?  After 64 years, you're better off looking in the local cemetery.

Local to where?


Derp, nevermind.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Gay people? In 1957 Los Angeles?
You're going to have to narrow it down a bit.

Sorry.


Uh, the photos are from North Philadelphia.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Black & White photos they could have developed themselves.


Black and white marriages were probably refused too.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: This is a long-shot, but can they try magnifying the telephone to see if the number on the dial is readable?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a Vermont Justice of the Peace and I would love to preside at your same-sex weddings, folks.  Come on up.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That had to be in secret back then. Unless they were in some rarified artistic circle, or super wealthy, they could not tell anyone about their social lives. Not their family, not their co-workers, not their non-gay friends.

My brother came out in the late 1980s or early 1990s, and he had been hiding his social life from everybody. I was lucky enough to have gay friends in high school (I'm straight, NTTAWWT) so it wasn't anything shocking or weird to me. I was relieved to know he had circles, because as far as I knew he was a hermit.

Circa 1994 he and his partner (now husband) had a commitment ceremony, with a priest officiating. A lot of the guests praised them for their bravery and leadership. I did not get why it was THAT big a deal, but I hadn't ever been forced to conceal my identity.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jayfurr: I am a Vermont Justice of the Peace and I would love to preside at your same-sex weddings, folks.  Come on up.


in 2015 I went to the Chicago Pride Parade because the Supreme Court had just made marriage equality the law of the land with Obergefell. and I knew it would be an extra-special event.

A group came down the street with signs saying, "We Want to Marry You!!!"

It was a contingent from the County Clerk and Marriage court, the people who issue marriage licenses and perform weddings at City Hall.

Best part of the parade! They got a huge cheer!
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Who was even bold enough to perform a gay marriage in 1957?

Also, first thing I thought of:

[YouTube video: Keep It Gay - The Producers]


I think I just fell in love with you.

I'll get over it.

/dare I say it? S AND M!!!
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thought this stuff was new a d just now legalized. Dudes have been gay since 57? Inconceivable!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know a gay guy in his 70s that had friends that spent time in jail for buggery which is what guy men were changed with when he was young.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Creepy Lurker Guy: This is a long-shot, but can they try magnifying the telephone to see if the number on the dial is readable?

[Fark user image 425x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's exactly what I was thinking.  If the photos is clear enough, just maybe.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Black and white marriages were probably refused too.


You may wish to look at the history of the Nimslo camera.  The company was founded by a couple of fundie Christians.  Among the things they would not print were:

> Anything even mildly racy

> Anything in Black & White

> Any image with strong diagonal elements

> Any picture where the subject was not in the same plane as the photographer
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Looking for a couple old enough to be married in 1957?  After 64 years, you're better off looking in the local cemetery.


The couple sure, but not necessarily their family
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: SwiftFox: Black and white marriages were probably refused too.

You may wish to look at the history of the Nimslo camera.  The company was founded by a couple of fundie Christians.  Among the things they would not print were:

> Anything even mildly racy

> Anything in Black & White

> Any image with strong diagonal elements

> Any picture where the subject was not in the same plane as the photographer


And Frank Lloyd Wright wouldn't let his clients furnish their own homes.

Artists are often goofy.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: jayfurr: I am a Vermont Justice of the Peace and I would love to preside at your same-sex weddings, folks.  Come on up.

in 2015 I went to the Chicago Pride Parade because the Supreme Court had just made marriage equality the law of the land with Obergefell. and I knew it would be an extra-special event.

A group came down the street with signs saying, "We Want to Marry You!!!"

It was a contingent from the County Clerk and Marriage court, the people who issue marriage licenses and perform weddings at City Hall.

Best part of the parade! They got a huge cheer!


Key & Peele - Gay Marriage Legalized
Youtube Jitocz4kB3k
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why, that's Ben Dover and Al Drive....Helleva couple. Real fun at parties
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: SwiftFox: Black and white marriages were probably refused too.

You may wish to look at the history of the Nimslo camera.  The company was founded by a couple of fundie Christians.  Among the things they would not print were:

> Anything even mildly racy

> Anything in Black & White

> Any image with strong diagonal elements

> Any picture where the subject was not in the same plane as the photographer


What's "strong diagonal elements"?

I'm not a photographer, so I'm genuinely curious.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Zoom in on the book that the officiant is holding. At least might give you a hint as to which religion or denomination he's from. If you know that, you might be able to narrow it down to a church or group in the area if you know where the photo lab was located and start from there.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Withholding their photos is/was obscene.


Yes.  However, in the context of the time most conservatives would be mad at the photo lab for not reporting them to law enforcement.

The photos are incredibly intriguing and should be made into a movie or something.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Owner deemed them obscene.

Didn't trash them.

Take all the time you need.

Hope they or their families are finally able to get their photos back.
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In about half of the US states and at the federal level, LGBT people are still not protected from discrimination by statute.

State legislatures persist in enacting scores of discriminatory laws every year.

And despite meeting every single farking test SCOTUS ever invented to determine that a class of people deserved protection from discrimination, and hearing case after case after case after case and throwing out one unconstitutional law after another, the Court steadfastly refuses to add LGBT people to the magic "suspect classification" list to make this shiat stop.

This problem still ain't solved, folks.

Marriage equality helped, a lot. But it didn't solve the problem.
 
