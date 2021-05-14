 Skip to content
(AP News)   Mississippi Supreme Court voids marijuana legalization amendment passed by a wide margin, on the basis that amending the state constitution requires signatures from all five Congressional districts, but MS only has four since 2001. Checkmate, libs   (apnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It is just how republicans roll, fark what voters want. Missouri Republicanstold voters to get farked and die when  Medicaid expansion was passed by a voters and republicans decided health care for the poor is something they oppose.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably for the best.  I mean, what would it be like to be high and realize that you're still in Mississippi?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now, apply that prior decision to every farken thing else they try to do.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd suggest moving.  You'll never fix red states.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah yes, legislating from the bench. At least they're saving their flock from the evils of the debbil's weed.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kornchex: I'd suggest moving.  You'll never fix red states.


If you don't think this type of dumbassery won't bite you in the ass across the nation, you're wrong.
And if you're from California, the last thing you want is a lot of Mississippi stoners imported in your state and kluging up your elections.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Now, apply that prior decision to every farken thing else they try to do.


Right?  Even setting the politics aside, the stare decisis implications on this are going to be fascinating.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Activist judges!
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It is just how republicans roll, fark what voters want. Missouri Republicanstold voters to get farked and die when  Medicaid expansion was passed by a voters and republicans decided health care for the poor is something they oppose.


<Cries in Utah>
 
Number 216
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And Cannabaveats, being the fascists they are, are rejoicing the will of the people is ignored.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mis'sippi Yeah!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Diabetic Justice
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Red States don't like democracy.
 
adamatari
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or have republicans become really brazen in their authoritarianism and anti-democratic habits lately? I remember when Florida voted for high speed rail between Tampa, Orlando, and Miami (an obvious good idea). They stalled and then ran a counter-initiative, so it could at least look like "the people changed their minds, we're still following the will of the people". Nowadays they just make shiat up.

They are just fascists, but its becoming less and less hidden.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They are correct in adhering to their State's Constitution, and said it needs to be amended to pass the resolution, and that they cannot amend it.

For good or ill, they made the correct legal decision, which is what they get paid to do.

Very relevant:  The problem with five districts versus four has existed first with Democrats in control at the Capitol and now, for many years, with Republicans in control.

Blame the morons, Democrat and Republican alike, that knew about the problem and never fixed it, not the Mississippi Supreme Court.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it possible to take that to SCOTUS ?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The decision is correct. The legislature made an incorrect assumption: that Missouri would always have five congressional districts.

Legislatures, although mostly composed of lawyers turned politicians, pass stupid laws all the time. After the law is revised the initiative will get a do-over and it will pass.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It takes an impressive amount of stupidity to make a decision so quantitatively bad on its face that you risk straight-up US Supreme Court intervention in a state court matter (the USSC can take up such issues, but actively tries to avoid it).

This may actually be that level of bad decision.  This is a straight-up 14th amendment violation where the state court is trying to literally outlaw the entire process of making laws itself in the state as it relates to, y'know, the individual citizens having the explicitly-defined right to vote in that process.

Like, this isn't even the usual passive-aggressive stochastic Jim Crow shiat, this is a state court explicitly stating that commoners don't get the right to vote and that only a limited class of people with special, superior rights has the right to make laws with no one else having any recourse whatsoever.  It's an extremely stupid fight because it involved trivial shiat like cannabis legalization, sure, but on the scale of one to fascism this is "Hitler murders all his political opponents en masse, declares it legal" part of the continuum.

Interpreting the process to automatically be updated to account for the state's current number of districts isn't just the best interpretation, it's objectively the correct interpretation, and the court is objectively wrong here in a manner that intentionally violates the US constitution's guarantees of enfranchisement.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's the right decision. What if they adhered to the spirit of the law instead of the letter and accidentally made the state a better place? You libs dont think about unintended consequences.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: They are correct in adhering to their State's Constitution, and said it needs to be amended to pass the resolution, and that they cannot amend it.

For good or ill, they made the correct legal decision, which is what they get paid to do.

Very relevant:  The problem with five districts versus four has existed first with Democrats in control at the Capitol and now, for many years, with Republicans in control.

Blame the morons, Democrat and Republican alike, that knew about the problem and never fixed it, not the Mississippi Supreme Court.


And did they apply that same reasoning for EVERY OTHER FARKEN rule, amendment they passed into law for the past 50 years?
I doubt it.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm one of those dirty liberal elite Californians, and I'm wondering: have there been any other voter initiatives passed since 2001?

Because if so it sure sounds like a bunch of very interesting supreme court cases may be about to occur.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: They are correct in adhering to their State's Constitution, and said it needs to be amended to pass the resolution, and that they cannot amend it.

For good or ill, they made the correct legal decision, which is what they get paid to do.

Very relevant:  The problem with five districts versus four has existed first with Democrats in control at the Capitol and now, for many years, with Republicans in control.

Blame the morons, Democrat and Republican alike, that knew about the problem and never fixed it, not the Mississippi Supreme Court.


When Democrats were in control they were the fascists. Now Republicans have become the fascists. It's the same people but the parties switched when Nixon sold them racism.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
LOL my advice to people living in red states is: GET OUT!

They won't listen to you. They won't even obey constitutional amendments passed by voters like expanding Medicare in Missouri or making marijuana legal in South Dakota. They just say "F*ck you, we're not gonna listen to you, what are you gonna do about it b*tch?"
 
culebra
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Red States: aggressively opposed to freedom and prosperity.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just asking for a giant anus.  Is that the same kind of rule for validating elections?
 
