(The Hill)   Anyone taking bets on what race this guy is? Anyone?
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a 38-year-old Black man, will still serve a life sentence for possession of marijuana after a Mississippi Appeals Court upheld his sentence.

They are talking about the Blackmans, they're a jewish couple, around the corner from me.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in another thread people are ssying we should bend the knee to Mississippi and Alabama.
 
GORDON
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article.  If it's about someone attacking an Asian person, I will guess the answer is "African American."
 
Wolf892
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.
 
Likwit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

theflatline: Meanwhile in another thread people are ssying we should bend the knee to Mississippi and Alabama.


Um... what?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.


He can share a cell with Donald John Trump.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GORDON: Didn't read the article.  If it's about someone attacking an Asian person, I will guess the answer is "African American."


Yup, 85% of violent attacks perpetrated on Asian American's are committed by black people. For some reason the blacks really have it out for Asians.
 
Likwit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Less harmful than alcohol and we're locking people up for life. What a shiat hole country
 
ar393
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They are talking about the Blackmans, they're a jewish couple, around the corner from me.


Probably NSFW

Chappelle's Show - The Niggar Family - Uncensored
Youtube hLOw_SzkRQ8
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.


I think the government should make you fry in the electric chair because I know there's at least one moment in your life you've gone over the speed limit.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah, the old "three strikes you're black" law.
 
pacified
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This wolf guy is a farking piece of shiat and should be banned
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.


Anyone want to take this? I am just about over explaining to idiots how the legal system works differently for black people than white people.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

theflatline: Meanwhile in another thread people are ssying we should bend the knee to Mississippi and Alabama.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Who is "they"?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pacified: This wolf guy is a farking piece of shiat and should be banned


Who😂
 
soupafi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.


Maybe your opinions are garage.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

12349876: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

I think the government should make you fry in the electric chair because I know there's at least one moment in your life you've gone over the speed limit.


I don't drive. I also don't drink or use drugs. Never cheat on my wife or gamble.
I don't break the law and I don't respect those who willfully do.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pacified: This wolf guy is a farking piece of shiat and should be banned


For preaching that it's good to obey the law? You're right, I'm a monster.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Habitual. Offender. Felonies.

I. Give. No. Shiats.

/Tah. Fkcking. Dah
//Suck. It.
///Fark can try leaving 90 degrees more towards *normal*
 
Wolf892
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Anyone want to take this? I am just about over explaining to idiots how the legal system works differently for black people than white people.


But he wouldn't be involved with the legal system if he wasn't you know... breaking the law.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: theflatline: Meanwhile in another thread people are ssying we should bend the knee to Mississippi and Alabama.

[Fark user image image 425x283]
Who is "they"?


A gay farker who is a great guy but who thinks Alabama is redeemable.

I grew upon south Louisiana and as much as I love it I am over it becausw of the right wing bullshiat.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know what?
I'm offended.
I think Fark© needs to change its background.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.


So funny that I couldn't just funny it. I had to tell you that's funny.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hobnail: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Maybe your opinions are garage.


Yeah, obey the law... what a terrible opinion to have.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pretty simple to me. Don't commit crimes. And if you do, don't get caught.

And what, it's Mississippi. Were the previous two crimes sleeping with non-relatives?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think there are some folks at the horse track who take race bets.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Anyone want to take this? I am just about over explaining to idiots how the legal system works differently for black people than white people.

But he wouldn't be involved with the legal system if he wasn't you know... breaking the law.


It's OK, we get it, but honestly, probably best if you don't try and convince us that you have the proof that there is no such thing is systemic racism or bias in policing in America. I mean, if all it took was never breaking the law I am sure thousands of lynched black men never would have died at the hands of the police. But don't feel bad, I am sure that your experience of never having a run in the law is exactly like everyone else's in this country.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
if one of the felonies was a violent offense...someone might look into that.
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Anyone want to take this? I am just about over explaining to idiots how the legal system works differently for black people than white people.


"Innocent by reason of being black" isn't a very good look to go for here.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Anyone want to take this? I am just about over explaining to idiots how the legal system works differently for black people than white people.

But he wouldn't be involved with the legal system if he wasn't you know... breaking the law.

It's OK, we get it, but honestly, probably best if you don't try and convince us that you have the proof that there is no such thing is systemic racism or bias in policing in America. I mean, if all it took was never breaking the law I am sure thousands of lynched black men never would have died at the hands of the police. But don't feel bad, I am sure that your experience of never having a run in the law is exactly like everyone else's in this country.


Whah, muh slavery!
There are plenty of successful black American's who grew up without legal trouble. Cause they didn't break the law.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pacified: This wolf guy is a farking piece of shiat and should be banned


Yes, we should demand the banning of anyone that has an opinion different than the opinion we have. There would be a lot more harmony among those of us left. We can name the movement after the guy we are banning....instead of "Fark...it's not news", we can call it "Wolf , it's news".   But then we don't want to honor him for his different opinions, so let's use a similar but less threating handle than "Wolf", let's use something like "Fox", we can call our new site, "Fox, it's news". Then our peaceful echo chamber will be complete
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mouser: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Anyone want to take this? I am just about over explaining to idiots how the legal system works differently for black people than white people.

"Innocent by reason of being black" isn't a very good look to go for here.


You'll get over it.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, I just bought a life-terms worth of weed last week, and it was legal, but tell me again how bad this guy is because he's breaking the 'law'. 

/THIS is systemic racism at it's finest, would be shocked to hear any similar story where the offender is white.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

theflatline: AppleOptionEsc: theflatline: Meanwhile in another thread people are ssying we should bend the knee to Mississippi and Alabama.

[Fark user image image 425x283]
Who is "they"?

A gay farker who is a great guy but who thinks Alabama is redeemable.

I grew upon south Louisiana and as much as I love it I am over it becausw of the right wing bullshiat.


Well, Bend the Knee, means you are subjected to rule by another. Which is a completely different idea from just redemption. Got any more detail on that?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Anyone want to take this? I am just about over explaining to idiots how the legal system works differently for black people than white people.

But he wouldn't be involved with the legal system if he wasn't you know... breaking the law.

It's OK, we get it, but honestly, probably best if you don't try and convince us that you have the proof that there is no such thing is systemic racism or bias in policing in America. I mean, if all it took was never breaking the law I am sure thousands of lynched black men never would have died at the hands of the police. But don't feel bad, I am sure that your experience of never having a run in the law is exactly like everyone else's in this country.

Whah, muh slavery!
There are plenty of successful black American's who grew up without legal trouble. Cause they didn't break the law.


Yeah, how did I know.

I'm done, don't forget to get your robes pressed before your next cross buring.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: So, I just bought a life-terms worth of weed last week, and it was legal, but tell me again how bad this guy is because he's breaking the 'law'.


That sounds like a challenge.  You better send it my way and I'll let you know how long it lasts.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Zizzowop: So, I just bought a life-terms worth of weed last week, and it was legal, but tell me again how bad this guy is because he's breaking the 'law'.

That sounds like a challenge.  You better send it my way and I'll let you know how long it lasts.


The last ounce+ I got lasted me almost two months, but to be fair, a friend who grows gave me this huge bag of shake.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wolf892: 12349876: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

I think the government should make you fry in the electric chair because I know there's at least one moment in your life you've gone over the speed limit.

I don't drive. I also don't drink or use drugs. Never cheat on my wife or gamble.
I don't break the law and I don't respect those who willfully do.


Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes
Youtube o41A91X5pns
 
ar393
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Zizzowop: So, I just bought a life-terms worth of weed last week, and it was legal, but tell me again how bad this guy is because he's breaking the 'law'.

That sounds like a challenge.  You better send it my way and I'll let you know how long it lasts.


30-80lbs would likely last me a lifetime...depending no how much I'm using and how long I live
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ar393: Lambskincoat: They are talking about the Blackmans, they're a jewish couple, around the corner from me.

Probably NSFW

[YouTube video: Chappelle's Show - The nubianr Family - Uncensored]


Truthfully, we need more of this. The more we characterize, and make fun of things like saying the n word, the more we take away the power of slurs.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ar393: Tchernobog: Zizzowop: So, I just bought a life-terms worth of weed last week, and it was legal, but tell me again how bad this guy is because he's breaking the 'law'.

That sounds like a challenge.  You better send it my way and I'll let you know how long it lasts.

30-80lbs would likely last me a lifetime...depending no how much I'm using and how long I live


Yabbut it'll go stale.
 
ar393
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: [YouTube video: Chappelle's Show - The nubianr Family - Uncensored]


Nice filter...
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: So, I just bought a life-terms worth of weed last week, and it was legal, but tell me again how bad this guy is because he's breaking the 'law'. 

/THIS is systemic racism at it's finest, would be shocked to hear any similar story where the offender is white.


No, because the ultimate pot crime he was convicted of carried a term of 3 years or $3,000 fine or both.

The other 2 'violent' offenses were burglary, which is not a violent offense and sounds like possession of a firearm while a felon, again not a violent offense to me.

I however am not a black man (or woman) living in Mississippi.
 
ar393
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: ar393: Tchernobog: Zizzowop: So, I just bought a life-terms worth of weed last week, and it was legal, but tell me again how bad this guy is because he's breaking the 'law'.

That sounds like a challenge.  You better send it my way and I'll let you know how long it lasts.

30-80lbs would likely last me a lifetime...depending no how much I'm using and how long I live

Yabbut it'll go stale.


correct. Thus I grow about a pound per year. Been legal in VT for a couple years now.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wolf892: hobnail: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Maybe your opinions are garage.

Yeah, obey the law... what a terrible opinion to have.


It's not the best opinion either. The system very much breeds re-offenders when we have seen proven models that reduce the recidivism rate. It is exceedingly difficult to escape the system once inside of it, and criminal behavior is generally something that is found in teen to early 30s males which would indicate that provided opportunity, criminal behavior is something that you can grow out of so to speak.

So as a taxpayer I get to fund a private prison industry that breeds recidivism, coupled with dimwit laws that lifetime jail someone for silly reasons, and watch as the net that is cast on the poor suckers caught up in the system being unquestionably biased.

"Just don't be a criminal" isn't terrible advice, but it is advice that keeps the status quo. As a taxpayer I would prefer if our Justice system focused on just that, and adopted the proven methods of incarceration and sentence reform that would stop the unneeded transfer of my cash to the pockets of the private prison industry and police unions.
 
spleef420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wolf892: 12349876: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

I think the government should make you fry in the electric chair because I know there's at least one moment in your life you've gone over the speed limit.

I don't drive. I also don't drink or use drugs. Never cheat on my wife or gamble.
I don't break the law and I don't respect those who willfully do.


Bull-farking-shiat.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tannax: Wolf892: hobnail: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

Maybe your opinions are garage.

Yeah, obey the law... what a terrible opinion to have.

It's not the best opinion either. The system very much breeds re-offenders when we have seen proven models that reduce the recidivism rate. It is exceedingly difficult to escape the system once inside of it, and criminal behavior is generally something that is found in teen to early 30s males which would indicate that provided opportunity, criminal behavior is something that you can grow out of so to speak.

So as a taxpayer I get to fund a private prison industry that breeds recidivism, coupled with dimwit laws that lifetime jail someone for silly reasons, and watch as the net that is cast on the poor suckers caught up in the system being unquestionably biased.

"Just don't be a criminal" isn't terrible advice, but it is advice that keeps the status quo. As a taxpayer I would prefer if our Justice system focused on just that, and adopted the proven methods of incarceration and sentence reform that would stop the unneeded transfer of my cash to the pockets of the private prison industry and police unions.


I'm fine with prison reform that focuses on actually reforming the offenders. But I'll always be a "Don't do the crime if you can't do the time" person first.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spleef420: Wolf892: 12349876: Wolf892: Um, maybe it's not because he's black

"Russell's life sentence was upheld by the state appeals court because of his status as a "habitual offender."

Maybe it's because he refuses to obey the farking law?

The law is the law, doesn't matter if you don't like it. Obey it and you'll keep out of prison.

I think the government should make you fry in the electric chair because I know there's at least one moment in your life you've gone over the speed limit.

I don't drive. I also don't drink or use drugs. Never cheat on my wife or gamble.
I don't break the law and I don't respect those who willfully do.

Bull-farking-shiat.


Yeah, I get it, in today's cynical world of me me me, mine mine mine, it's hard to imagine someone who takes the law seriously. But it's all true. But at least by never breaking the law I never have to deal with the law. Get it?
 
